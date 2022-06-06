On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Becoming Catholic
A friend of mine recently told me that at her small Evangelical church the ladies make baskets of homemade cookies each Sunday. These goodies are handed out to any visitor attending their church that day. In exchange, the ladies get the visitor’s name, address, and phone number and arrange a home visit with them the following week. Their cookie ministry is the opening salvo in an orchestrated outreach to welcome people into their church and invite them to become members. My friend shared that she believes it is an important part of her Christian faith to actively welcome new members and to help interested individuals and families to join their church. As for membership, the person has only to publicly state their desire to join and they are accepted as members that same day. There’s not even a baptismal requirement since her church doesn’t teach that baptism is necessary for church membership.
Becoming Catholic is, to say the least, a bit of a different story. We have a process lasting between six or eight months during which persons desiring to become Catholic meet in a group setting for prayer, instruction, and guidance. This is called RCIA or the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. It’s modeled on the practices of the very early Church and has been more widely implemented in the last 20 years or so. Back when I joined the Church in 1977 the process was a bit more informal. Okay, it was a LOT more informal. As a college sophomore with a year of Catholic theology and philosophy under my belt, I met three times with my local pastor before receiving the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and first Holy Communion — all on the same day. There was no exhaustive instruction in Church history or dogma, no in-depth discussion of the Sacraments, no time for reflecting on what it meant to journey from my Southern Baptist roots to the Church of Rome. I swam the Tiber in record time and arrived in St. Peter’s Square hardly knowing what I’d done. It was exhilarating and overwhelming. And it was wrong.
Don’t misunderstand me though. I certainly don’t fault the pastor (now deceased) who took me in. At the time, he was doing exactly what most every other Catholic pastor was doing. But my lack of preparation took me years to sort out. To begin with, I thought my becoming Catholic was a private matter between me and The Lord. My understanding of salvation and redemption remained very Protestant. I was confused about the Saints and about Mary. Purgatory had me flummoxed and confession scared me to death. What had drawn me to the Church was the Holy Eucharist and that’s what (Who) I clung to. But my early years as a Catholic were a kind of blur of questions and uncertainty. Thankfully, I was attending a solidly Catholic university surrounded by faithful professors and priests who formed my faith community. And I was able to study in Rome, which never hurts.
Looking back, it’s a wonder I remained Catholic through those early years of my infancy in the faith. For everyone who complains about how hard it is to become a Catholic let me just say: savor your journey through RCIA. Every parish doesn’t have a 5-star program, but allow yourself to be immersed in the process anyway. If you’re being called to the Catholic Church, it’s Christ who is calling you and He’ll be there with you every step along the way. You can enrich your experience by becoming a part of your parish’s faith community even before you’re a full member. Go to Mass every Sunday and make a holy hour of Adoration as often as you can. Read the Catechism and write down your questions. Read some of the Gospels every day and listen to what Jesus might be saying to you in them. Make friends with the parish secretary–she or he knows everyone in the parish and all the programs and ministries that might interest you. The priest’s schedule might be very busy but his secretary can be a great resource for you.
And remember that the journey to becoming Catholic isn’t just about you and God. Catholicism is a family of faith that includes your RCIA group and sponsors, your pastor and lay ministers, the parish and the larger diocese, the worldwide Catholic Church, plus the saints in heaven and the souls in purgatory. We’re all in this together. Be patient with us and with yourself. Remember that most RCIA programs begin in late summer or early fall and usually meet every week until Easter when you’ll receive the sacraments and come into full communion with the Church. Call your local parish and ask about their RCIA schedule. Your months of preparation will lay a fertile groundwork for a lifelong faith.
“About Jesus Christ and the Church, I simply know they are one thing…” — St. Joan of Arc
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
The true truth
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Vacation Bible School June 20-23, 6 to 8 pm. Begin now making plans to have your kids in VBS. Gather up all the kids and come on to Vacation Bible School for a great time of fun and learning.
Our message on Sunday morning was taken from Romans 1:18-25 Beginning with verse 18, stating “ the start of God’s indictment of the world, showing why man needs the righteousness of God. Man is condemned because truth was given to him and because he, by his actions, rejected it”. Verse 20 tells us "mankind is without excuse”. Verse 20 speaks of the “ invisible things of God are clearly seen being clearly understood by the things that are made”. We have nature which reveals God. We have the Word of God which is the truth of God. We don’t know all about God, but all we need to know and more than we can obey. “Things that were made (creation) reveal to all men the eternal power and Godhead (divinity) of the true God, so that the rejection of this truth makes man without excuse before God”. His eternal power demonstration of His creation reveals the love of God, His divine nature, and human will (choice). The Godhead reveals God’s continuing care of His creation. Order not chaos. God in control. Verse 24, we find “God gave them up” to the uncleanness of their own lusts to dishonor their own bodies changing the truth of God into a lie, worshipping and serving the creature more than the Creator. This phrase of “God gave them up” is repeated in verses 26 and 28. Verse 26 says “for this cause” with verse 28 stating “they did not like to retain God in their knowledge. “God gave them up” because of their rejection of the truth of God, mankind's flagrant idolatry by most in the world, animals being worshipped as gods, sexual perversion prevalent, and sin in general rampant. Verse 26 tells us God gave them up unto vile affections. Women changing the natural use into that which is against nature. Men (vs 27) leaving the natural use of the woman, burning with lust, men to men performing that which is unseemly. Both lesbian and homosexual activity are condemned in these verses. God only approves of monogamous, heterosexual relationships in marriage, condemning adultery before marriage and within marriage.
History tends to repeat itself. There are many in the world of which we now live, who desire to eliminate all authority. To live without accountability, To live as they so choose. God who is truth judges according to truth. God’s wrath results when His grace is rejected. God will allow you to see what a world without authority, without Him, will look like. Be careful what you seek. Christianity is now seen as unfavorable and under attack. Once it was rare for people not to go to church. Now, it is rare if you do go to church to worship God. We have turned our backs on God. Man has endeavored to bring God down to man’s level. Man is corruptible. Mass shooting after shooting. Innocent children being murdered at school as well thousands being murdered through abortion. Crime rampant on the streets, grocery stores, churches etc. Prices on everything from food to gasoline, medicine to baby formula, off the scale, some not even available with more supply line shortages to come.
Mankind may change, culture may change, but God never changes. The only true truth is of God. God cannot be dethroned from His creation, but man has removed God and replaced Him with corruptible things. With all that we see and hear today, we ask ourselves why does God continue to bless. Regardless of what we are experiencing, we are still blessed. Perhaps, it is because of the remnant of those who remain faithful to God. The bible tells us God has always had a remnant (John 4:23) to accomplish His purpose. Today is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2). Today could be your last opportunity. Jesus can return at any moment to call those who are His home to be with Him. Today, look at this world in which you live. Time is growing short. You can be one of His own by praying to God, confessing your sins, repent (turn from), and ask forgiveness. By faith in Jesus death, burial and resurrection, through God’s grace, receive Jesus as your personal Savior. It isn’t the words you pray, but the shed blood of Jesus as payment for your sin debt. It is not God’s will that any should perish and that all should come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9). We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we can know the one who holds tomorrow.
(Many statements taken from Ryrie Study Bible Notes)
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.