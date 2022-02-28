On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Lent is the season of hope
Hope. Sometimes we forget that this season of Lent is all about hope. We tend to focus on penance and fasting — on what we’re “giving up” for Lent. But what purpose is any of it if we’re not living in the hope of the Resurrection? Hope looks forward, to the future and to our true home in heaven, living in the presence of Christ, Who never changes and Who never fails us. These days we seem divided and adrift as a country. But we needn’t be if we live in hope. And, if we chose to see it, hope springs up all around us. The empty tomb is lived out in the simple choices that each one of us makes every day. Seeing these choices for what they reveal about our hearts is one of the joys of this reflective time of Lent.
We see hope when a teacher takes the time to comfort a crying child whose home life is hunger, loneliness, and harsh words. We see hope when a young man in prison receives a letter filled with kind words and encouragement, tucked inside a new Bible. We see hope when a young mother, despite pressure from her boyfriend, decides to keep her unborn child. We see hope when a man who has been away from the Church for decades is welcomed and consoled in the confessional by a kind and patient priest. Oh yes. Hope is surely here, if we see it.
“Hope is the life of the soul,” writes Dr. Peter Kreeft. Hope isn’t wishful thinking, or a merely optimistic outlook on life. Real hope, Christian hope, is the solid conviction that God has a plan for my life. Hope is knowing that He is in charge of everything and that He will see me through every trial — even the trial of my death. Hope is the risen Christ, the empty tomb, and life everlasting. Hope gives us strength to trust in God and not in ourselves. “Our God is thus a God of promises. And He keeps every one to the letter,” says Dr. Kreeft. We see that hope when an elderly couple, homebound and frail, share a meal and hospitality with the family that lives next door. We see hope when a businessman spends his Saturdays working with homeless men, helping them to fill out job applications and develop interview skills. We see hope when a parish welcomes two refugee families and provides them with housing and settlement support. We see hope when a husband and wife choose to adopt a child.
Hope connects us with one another and helps us to realize that we are all on this earthly journey together. “Hope builds bridges between faith and love, between conservatives and liberals, between present and future, between earth and heaven,” writes Dr. Kreeft. Hope asks of us to care for the needy among us, to reach out beyond our prejudices and to see the face of Christ in our neighbor. Hope gives us the courage to leave our fears in God’s hands. Hope calls us forth to love. We see hope when a teenaged girl is rescued from sex-trafficking by a group of dedicated nuns. We see hope when a small boy witnesses his mother love and care for his dying father in their home, day after day, for months on end. We see hope when a brother and a sister reconcile with one another after years of resentment over a now-forgotten slight. We see hope in the life of a woman battling breast cancer, who faces each day with courage and joy, inspiring those around her to do the same.
We show hope to others when we live a life of gratitude, no matter our circumstances. Because we know that our God is always in charge, caring for us and drawing us to Himself. We know that today and tomorrow and all eternity are in His loving grasp. Hope is not an abstraction or a concept. Hope isn’t an intellectual exercise or a naive belief in some make-believe Candyland of our own design. Hope is as real as the nails in His sacred hands, as solid as the rock rolled away from His grave, as everlasting as God Himself. Hope isn’t some “thing” — as Pope Francis recently told the people of Mexico: “You have asked me for a word of hope–what I have to offer you has a name–Jesus Christ.”
“I must keep alive in myself the desire for my true country, which I shall not find til after death; I must never let it get snowed under or turned aside; I must make it the main object of life to press on to the other country and to help others do the same.” — C.S. Lewis
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
The strongman
Message brought by Dr. David Flood
Luke 11:16 opens with Jesus being tricked and tempted by those who had just witnessed Him casting a demon from a man. The demon had caused the man to be unable to speak. The witnesses hoped Jesus would do something to turn the crowd around for they wondered at what they had seen. Jesus was asked to show them a sign. They accused Jesus of having performed the miracle by the power of Satan. Jesus answered by telling them a house divided cannot stand, but will fall. They had just witnessed Jesus heal by the finger of God.
If you have listened to any of the Ukraine news this week, you have heard the term strongman. It does not mean a man who is strong. A strongman is one who tries to take over others. A strongman disregards the feelings and desires of others. He discards their liberties, their life, peace, innocence, and the people. His actions and choices are selfishly focused only to put himself in a better position.
In this day, citizens of Ukraine have been forced to arm themselves to defend their country, their homes and families from the strongman. They are being given weapons to fight. The very type of weapons are the same our government wishes to remove from us leaving us defenseless. Something to think about! Ukraine struggles with the strongman. There is One stronger than the strongman. The One stronger has an everlasting kingdom.
The world is looking for the next big thing. The tangible things that are believed to bring satisfaction and happiness, but only last for a time. These people in scripture had just seen a miracle but were not satisfied. Seeking a sign, ignoring everything they had witnessed before.
Satan seeks to kill and destroy still today. He is a strongman who seeks to rule over others without any regard for their well-being or good. Often we are influenced by him with his cunning and deceit. He attacks where he knows our human weaknesses exist. The strongman wants the young of every generation. We have allowed him to steal our children. He is strong but his strength is limited. The strongman is not all mighty. We defeat the strongman by the Stronger man, Jesus Christ. The strongman seeks to devour and has infiltrated our hearts. We must turn to God for deliverance through faith in Jesus, the Stronger man who seeks, saves, delivers, and sets us free.
We have to wonder, in this day, are there enough Americans willing to stand and fight for freedom? America exists by the grace of God. Israel by the power of God. Americans need to wake up. We are blessed to be citizens of America but more to be citizens of heaven if we are saved.
Dr. Lutizer, Moody church, said, “The darker it gets the more important each candle is."
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the possible Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
