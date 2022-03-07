On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The gift of Lent
One of the many great things about being a Catholic is that we have a rhythm in our faith lives. Each season of the Church evokes a different spirit within us and our worship is enriched and deepened by the regular changes in focus and feel. In Advent, we prepare for the gift of Jesus at Christmas. During Christmas, we celebrate Christ’s coming as the great Light foretold for generations. Today begins another season, that of Lent. You probably saw various news reports this week about Mardi Gras celebrations around the country. Unfortunately, most people have lost the connection between “Fat Tuesday” and Ash Wednesday. The celebration of Carnival, literally “leaving meat”, originated as a kind of counterweight to the austerity of Lent. Carnival also points to the exuberance of Easter and the joy of the Resurrection, which is still yet to come. During Lent, we journey with Christ, walking to Jerusalem with Him, as He prepares for His Passion and Death on the Cross.
St. Augustine helps us to understand what Lent is all about when he writes: “The entire life of a good Christian is in fact an exercise of holy desire. You do not see what you long for, but the very act of desiring prepares you, so that when He comes, you may see and be utterly satisfied.” Lent is an exercise of this holy desire. Most of the time, our lives seem to be filled with the “distractions” of everyday living: work, problems, and anything that takes our minds off our work and our problems. None of these things are bad in themselves, but they can keep us from seeing what we really long for. Lent is a time to put aside some of these diversions and get in touch with the true Object of our longing that St. Augustine wrote about.
Jesus is our hearts’ desire and we can know His heart by spending prayerful time in the Gospels. He shows us there how can be like Him and how we can know and serve God. This is our Lenten journey. Christ is our example of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving — the three traditional pathways we walk during Lent. His withdrawal into prayer, His practice of fasting and His acts of charity, mercy, and healing should be our Lenten exercises as well. When we abstain from meat on Fridays, when we spend regular time in prayer, especially in the presence of the Most Blessed Sacrament, and when we reach out to help others, we are putting aside some of the selfish diversions of our lives. When we imitate Christ in these ways, we allow Him to change our hearts and we prepare to honor what He has done for us through His Passion, Death, and Resurrection.
We each choose what we will get out of every Lent. As we are marked today with ashes on our foreheads, we hear the words of the priest urging us to turn from our sin and return to the Gospel of Christ. How we choose to do this, to turn our hearts to God, is up to us. This turning back to God, in Greek “metanoia”, is what we do every Lent and we do it again today–in the midst of all the diversions in our lives, in the midst of our own sinfulness. God comes always to fetch us back to Himself, to our hearts’ desire, our holy longing for union with Him. “God means to fill each of you with what is good, so cast out what is bad! If He wishes to fill you with honey and you are full of sour wine, where is the honey to go? The vessel must be emptied of its’ contents and then cleansed.” — St. Augustine (354-430 AD)
Lent is a season of cleansing and of preparation. It’s a time of putting things aside and clearing things out so that we can once again see what and Who is most important to us. Lent can be a “spring cleaning” of the heart and it can reveal to us the rooms inside that we’ve not yet invited Christ to come into. Renewing and refreshing, Lent is a joyful time if we only allow our Lord to take control and fill us with His holy love.
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Remember
The Song of Solomon was written by Solomon. It is believed Solomon had some 700 wives (concubines) which the Bible says turned his heart from God. There was one he loved above all others. She was a Shulamite woman. Today's scriptures focus on her speaking of her beloved and remembering her past.
Solomon 1:2 speaks of wine which in the Bible represents joy. Her beloved brought great joy and her love was greater joy than anything or anybody. In addition, the good ointment was refreshing such as was her love. In verse 5, we find the term “draw me”. She desired to be close to her beloved. All of this is representative as to how Christians should feel about God. Our love for God should be above all else. Our joy and happiness should be from Him who is the source. We should yearn to be close to Him. God promises to never leave, never forsake.
She now begins to give her testimony of her former life in verse 5. She explains her physical appearance as black from long hours of work in the sun. She not only had fields of her own, but was forced to labor in the fields of her step-brothers. She worked to the extent she was unable to take care of her fields leaving her to feel dissatisfied. Looking back to her former life, she is overwhelmed by the love for her beloved. This serves as an example for us in our relationship with God.
King Solomon had come to her. He had taken her from a life of laboring in fields to being partaker of all the king possessed. The king looked beyond her physical appearance and ignored her status in life. She had nothing to offer him. Again, this is an example. God sought us and saw us. By His Holy Spirit, He reached down to us.
Christians are all rich beyond measure. God owns everything. Christians are heirs to His throne.
Why should we, in like fashion, love God so much? We are all undeserving and unworthy. God gave all. Anything we need we can ask of Him according to His will. Verses 12-17 presents the example of being with our beloved (God) forever. God has prepared an eternal dwelling place (heaven) for all who put their faith and trust in Jesus, God the Son. The pleasures of this prepared place are many. Christians are brought from fields of bondage (sin) to spend eternity with Jesus, the source of all happiness.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
