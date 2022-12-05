On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The coming light
Here we are again, in another December and the darkness of the winter season is all around us. The oak leaves are brown and crunchy underfoot on the cold ground. Frost has burnt the leaves of the rose bush. The nights are long and the blue-white stars shine with a steely cold light. And yet we know that after the depths of winter, spring will come again. At the root of that empty oak tree is the spark of life that will force the green leaves in just a few months. Inside the frost-bitten bush is the sleeping rosebud that will awaken in the warmth of spring. Memory consoles us in winter with the hope of new life. We remember summer’s warmth of long days and soft nights; the abundance of our sun-kissed gardens and the green lushness of field and valley. Even in winter’s darkness, we carry in our hearts the light of summer.
God formed our remembering hearts, to seek Him and to long for the light of His love. He knows how very much we need Him and yearn for the Truth which only He can give us. And so He chose to come to us in the darkest days of winter, when His light would shine the brightest and when the consolation of His coming would be most welcome. Heaven came to earth in the Blessed Virgin’s holy womb; her sacred “yes” inviting the Infinite to make His home among us. But this King of all Kings didn’t come to rule, but to serve. He doesn’t demand homage, but seeks to be in a relationship with each one of us. The great “I AM” comes to us as a shivering baby in a backwater manger. That very night, the winter skies were filled with angels and the light of heaven used a star to shine forth the way to Him. The light of that singular star is reflected today in every twinkling bulb on our Christmas trees, and in every candle flickering on our altar. The sanctuary lamp burns brightly near the Tabernacle of every Catholic church in the world and proclaims that Christ is here! Just as He was in the manger, or the Upper Room, or on the Cross, or arising from the tomb. The uncreated Light that rolled away the stone and banished darkness forever, that made the earth and hung the moon in place, that raised Lazarus from the dead and cured the sick and walked on the water—that same Light comes to us at every Mass. And the angels that dance around His heavenly throne, and who heralded His birth to the shepherds, kneel with us around the altar in loving adoration.
And so in these darkest days of winter, again He comes to us. In the darkness of our lost and sinful world, again He comes to us. In the sinful, secret corners of our guilty hearts, He comes to us. “The Light of the world” (John 8:12) comes to love us, to know us, and to save us. He comes to bring us to Himself in all-embracing Light. He comes to heal our broken souls and bind up all our wounds. In the winter darkness of our sins and failings, our addictions and our weakness, when we can see nothing before us but cold, barren ground and the loneliness of doubt, He comes to bring us new life and hope. Christ, our Light, conquers darkness forevermore. Come, Lord Jesus!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist will celebrate Christmas 2022 December 18th, 10:30 am. Wesley Grinder, Christian and famed guitarist, will be our special guest. Mr. Grider has presented his wonderful music for the last several years honoring. Jesus Christ, Savior. We will also have our annual Ugly Sweater Contest. Everyone is encouraged to participate. Come and be blessed with the fun, glorious sounds of music, and the Word of God. The presentations and preaching will be followed by a wonderful meal of fellowship to which all are invited as our guest.
Pleasant Valley Baptist church has youth programs every Wednesday night at 7 pm. Classes last about an hour so youth can be home early. Beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God.
God's message today was taken from I Timothy 3:14-17 with instruction as to how we are to daily behave ourselves within the household (family) of God, the church. I Timothy 3:15 explains the church is of the living God, the pillar and ground of truth. The truth, Christian truth.
There is your truth and my truth neither of which are relative. There is but one truth, absolute truth, the Word of God. I Timothy 3:16 is the mystery of godliness. Not that it is a secret not to be understood, but that it had not before been revealed. The following is absolutely true: God was manifest in the flesh, birth of Jesus. Jesus was justified in the Spirit, who bearing witness that Jesus is the Christ, by the working of the Holy Spirit. Jesus was seen of angels. Angels announced His birth, His resurrection, and His ascension back to heaven. Jesus was preached to Gentiles (anyone not Jewish). Jesus, a Jew, came into His own and his own received Him not. God opened the door of salvation to Gentiles that all might have access to the gospel and have the choice to be saved (John 1:11-13). Jesus is believed on in the world. With the witness of a handful of true believers, the gospel of Christ spread around the world to all mankind. Jesus was received back up into glory, heaven. Why did He have to return? His return was so that He might prepare a place for us, the Comforter (Holy Spirit) might come to dwell within each believer, Jesus could be our intercessor, sit at right hand (power) of God on His throne, call us to Himself, and someday return to earth establishing His earthly kingdom as Lord of Lords and King of Kings. This is absolute truth, which if absolutely believed, will absolutely change your life. These pillars of truth are set apart from the world and are set apart unto truth.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Jewell Mitchell, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister (shut-in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Continue to pray for families of Betty Pitts and brother Charles Land in loss of their sister last week. Pray for all who are now touched by some illness. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. Morning services are available on Facebook and YouTube.