On The Journey, Judy Bowman
In humility and adoration
When we hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a baseball game, we stand up. We may remove our ball cap and place our hand over our heart. You can’t always count on this at football games nowadays, though. Likewise, when we meet an important person, we stand up to shake their hand. Our British cousins may bow in the presence of their Queen. We use the posture of our bodies to show respect and loyalty. In effect, what we do with our bodies gives evidence to others of what we believe in our hearts. This is why Catholics kneel during Mass. We kneel because we are in the presence of Christ.
There are many dozens of instances of kneeling described in both the Old and the New Testaments. Sometimes, kneeling is an act of supplication, of asking for something from God in a humble way. “And at the evening sacrifice, I rose from my fasting, with my garments and my mantle rent, and fell upon my knees, and spread out my hands to the Lord” (Ezra 9:5). In other examples, kneeling is an act of worship, of reverence and humility to God. “O come, let us worship and bow down, let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker”(Psalm 95:6). In the New Testament, many people would kneel before Jesus, some asking Him for healing. “…and behold, a leper came to Him and knelt before Him saying, ‘Lord, if You will, You can make me clean.’ “(Matthew 8:2). Jesus Himself often knelt in prayer to His heavenly Father. “And He withdrew from them (His disciples) about a stone’s throw, and knelt down and prayed”(Luke 22:41).
Kneeling is the ultimate posture of submission and surrender and is the exterior sign of our interior posture before Christ. It humbles us before God and reminds us that Jesus must increase and I must decrease. Kneeling takes us out of our usual postures of sitting or standing and radically changes our worldview. We are vulnerable and a bit uncomfortable. We are saying to the world: “I am not in control anymore.” Kneeling makes us look up, both physically and spiritually, to the One Who is in control.
When we worship together, all our gestures and postures are meaningful. As Catholics, the Bishops of the Church instruct us regarding our posture during Mass. In this way, we worship together as a unified family, both in our words and in our actions. Our unity is affirmed when we stand together, bow together, and kneel together. Catholics kneel during the Eucharistic Prayer of the Mass, when the bread and wine become the Body and Blood of Christ. Kneeling at this moment is also kneeling at the foot of His Cross, on that Friday at Calvary. Kneeling together is a sign of our unity as Catholics. We kneel together in reverence and adoration, as a family, in the presence of our Lord and Savior in the Blessed Sacrament.
How beautiful it was to see the late Pope St. John Paul II, aged and racked by Parkinson’s disease, slowly and painfully kneeling in prayer. Towards the end of his public life, he could only kneel with the help of other people. This “Servant of the Servants of God” showing humility, reverence, and obedient love to the God he had served so faithfully throughout his life. Like him, our posture reveals our soul. When we kneel beside the bedside of a dying person or stand up for the dignity of an unborn child, or genuflect before Christ in the Blessed Sacrament, we say what we believe louder than with any words we could speak. Our posture tells others what we are willing to live or die for.
If we are called to imitate Christ, then are also called to kneel in prayer. In the garden of Gethsemane, on His knees, He prayed “Father, if You are willing, take this cup away from me; still not My will but Yours be done” (Luke 22:42). Kneeling is not mere piety. It is a fundamental act of faith in Christ. Kneeling is a strong expression of Who stands at the center of your life and Who stands at the center of all creation. There is nothing passive about kneeling in humility and love. When knees bend in response to a heart that loves Christ, there is unleashed a force so great and so strong that it can change the face of the earth. We call this force “grace.”
In the fourth century, a Catholic priest named Abba Apollo described the devil as having no knees at all. He cannot kneel, cannot adore, cannot pray. He can only look down his nose in contempt. St. Paul, in his letter to the Philippians, believed otherwise. In his beautiful hymn to Christ, he tells that “at the name of Jesus, every knee shall bend, of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth” (Phil 2:6-11). When we kneel at Jesus’ name, we imitate the Magi who knelt at His birth. Instead of gold and fragrant spices, we offer Him our humble hearts. When we bow down to serve others, we imitate Christ as He washed the feet of His disciples, We give Him our hands to do His will. When we kneel in adoration of Christ, we imitate all the angels and saints kneeling at this very moment around His throne in heaven.
“Kneeling does not come from any culture, it comes from the Bible.” — Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger, later to become Pope Benedict XVI
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church has youth programs every Wednesday night 7 pm. Classes last about an hour so that youth can be home early. Beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God.
November 13th, a special Sunday, to honor all who have served our country, Veterans Appreciation Day, 10:30 AM. Our guest speaker will be retired Brnd Rudiger “Wayne” Haines, SGM USA. He will be accompanied by his Warrior Dog, Charlie. Our country, our veterans need your support.
Pastors message from the Lord was based on Proverbs 24:10 “If thou faint in day of adversity (trouble), thy strength is small (weak)”. God and His truth never changes, immutable. The world changes constantly. Question to ponder! Do you schedule worshipping God by attending church around your life as opposed to scheduling your life around worship and church? The world in which we now live has even changed church and worship. So many feel they have done their part or duty by going to church. Yep. Done God a favor. Check that off the list. We should not look like the world We should look like Christ. If you are not now a Christian, Christ died for your sins so you might have forgiveness and eternal life in heaven. If you are a Christian, did you get into get out? You can't quit. Look at the Savior. Christ, The Savior, paid your debt for your sins dying on the cross for you. Jesus suffered turmoil and trial as He hung on the cross crucified for you. Do you suppose He looked forward to being crucified? The scriptures tell us He did not and prayed the Father this might pass from Him, but, if not, the Father's will be done. His suffering was for every person, especially who would accept Him as their personal savior. Every Christian is not his own, but was purchased by His suffering. His death, burial, and resurrection was for whosoever will. We are all unworthy of salvation and God's love. We are nothing, no bodies. Only by the grace of God we are saved.
Look at all the saints of God. Look at those who have gone before. Many recorded in the Bible. Look at all the faithful who continually serve regardless of any personal circumstances.
Look at all the sinners which are still in need of salvation. Those within your own family and friends. What will we say if we see them turned away because they never accepted Christ into their life and heart? Will it be, we never told them or prayed for them?
God knows all. Between the time Jesus comes in the sky to take the church (Rapture), and the time He returns to earth to rule and reign 1,000 years, there will be the Judgment Seat where all will appear to be judged for the works done in the body. Compare yourself to the crucified Savior. Fearfully, most of our lives have been all about me. Our works will be tried by fire and only those done for Christ will remain. Everything else will be consumed.
The pull of the flesh is strong. We need God and His Holy Spirit to resist. Keep your eyes on Jesus!
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Phil Pitts, Jewell Mitchell, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister (shut-in), and Victoria Wonsor, missionary. Pray for our pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country, our leaders and the November 8 mid-term elections. Pray for souls to be saved a
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. Morning services are available on Facebook and YouTube.