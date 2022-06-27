On The Journey, Judy Bowman
God’s spreadsheet
Over the few weeks a lot has been written about the most recent Gallup poll on religion in America. The gist of the survey is that fewer Americans identify themselves as Christians and, of those who do, fewer are claiming membership in mainline protestant denominations and Catholicism. The headlines have also focused on the increasing number of folks who say that they are atheists. Some writers sound almost despairing in their review of the survey results. It’s as if the end of Christianity is just around the next corner. Others have analyzed the numbers in any way they can that will shore up their own particular beliefs and prejudices. I’ve been reading the survey and many of the varied commentaries on it and have come to my own peculiar conclusions.
It’s not that I don’t think information like the Gallup poll can be informative. But for me, the responses to the survey are even more interesting than the survey itself. To begin with, what do these survey results have to do with our faith? Evidently, it’s enough to make many writers and chroniclers wring their hands in anxious worry. But I think they’re wrong to worry, at least about this. The Church is not a spreadsheet. And we’re led by a Shepherd, not an accountant. There’s a danger in looking at faith through corporate eyes. We forget that the world’s rules don’t apply to followers of Jesus Christ. If we allow them to, then we’ve truly lost our way. Getting us lost is what the world is always trying to do to us. And we can’t allow it.
Christ never told us that the Church would enjoy the favor of history. He told us just the opposite. “I am sending you out like sheep among wolves”(Matthew 10:16). “If anyone will not welcome you or listen to your words, leave that home or town and shake the dust off your feet”(Matthew 10:14). Since the earliest years of the Church, there have been those who have left and those who have rejected Christ outright. Heresies come and go like the wind. The faith of Christ isn’t easy. Many find it too hard to bear. We have to remember that the only measuring stick for the Church is that tree on Golgotha’s hill.
Jesus has promised to always be with His Church and that the Holy Spirit will always protect and guide His flock. Did He promise that the Church would never see a decline in members? No. And we also have to remember that the United States, which is where the survey was conducted, isn’t the center of the world. His Church is bearing fruit in great numbers in other countries, especially in what we call “the third world.” The African continent has a vibrant and growing Church, despite terrible oppression and outright murderous attacks on its members.
The Church is only as healthy and strong as each one of us. If folks are leaving the Church, we have to look at the example each one of us being for Christ. The world will know us by the fruit we bear: love, charity, kindness, joy and peace. Are we so muddled and lukewarm in our own journey that we are no longer a light in the darkness? If we drift away from the Sacraments that Jesus gave us, how can we keep our eyes fixed on Christ? If we aren’t on our knees before Him in Adoration, how can we be surprised when no one else is? Our faith is not about polls or surveys or spreadsheets — it’s about relationships: my relationship with Christ and with my neighbor. We have to remember His words above all — “… apart from Me, you can do nothing”(John 15:5).
“So when we preach that Christ was crucified, the Jews are offended and the Gentiles say it’s foolishness.” — I Corinthians 1:23
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, August 7th. The gospel group, Bondservants, will be with us for this special service. Pleasant Valley Baptist invites everyone to worship with us. If you have attended, previous member, or never worshipped with us, we want you to join us for Homecoming. It will be a wonderful day of thanking God for all His blessings with a fantastic meal after the service. You can get fed spiritually and physically.
Pastor Floods message was based on Jeremiah 6:16-17. The reaction of people about the reversal of Roe vs Wade is sad. People all riled up about their ability to murder an innocent babies. We have far too many women with babies and not enough “mothers”. The time to decide is at conception. So many, so wrong.
Most people today don't want the responsibility of their actions. One day God is coming and will reign in justice. We may think we are the authority, but then, there will be no excuse. We will be in subjection to God's justice.
Scripture today tells us there is an old path and a rest. The old path, verse 16, is God's way, the biblical way. God says to walk there in. It is a good way! You can know rest for your soul in this world and the one to come. Our world, society, does not know rest. It is in state of chaos and turmoil. Our schools, government, homes, all in upheaval.
Verse 17 speaks of a watchmen, preacher. We need more preaching. The day will come when people will not tolerate preaching of the Word, truth, the gospel. We are in that day! People would rather hear motivational speakers telling them how good they are. Telling them through self-effort they can be better.
In both of these verses, we see the people's response. They will not walk, we will not listen. True in Jeremiah's day and true today. Why? People are wholly oppressed, sin dominates. They will not cast out sin, evil flows. They want their own desires, covetousness and false preaching. They reject God as the authority of their lives. There is no worship. God desires our worship. Worship has become tradition instead of a sweet savor in the nostrils of God.
Have we gone too far? Is God pleased with your worship of Him? This is a troubled world and stands on the verge of Christ's return for all who are His. Who will intercede for this troubled world? In the days of the patriarchs, they had Abraham. Who will stand and be a voice like a trumpet, a heralding watchman?
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.