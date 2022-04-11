On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The humility of Christ
Like many middle-aged folks, I have a chronic illness. The medications I take to treat it have some really delightful side effects. Between the disease, the doctors and the medicines, some days are a struggle for me. Lots of you reading this know just how I feel. We all suffer. Some of us have physical illnesses, other folks battle emotional wounds, or addiction or any of a hundred other issues. In this world we live in, broken by the sin of our first parents, we struggle and work, we suffer and stumble through this “valley of tears” (Psalm 84).
One of the great joys of the Christian life is that, in Christ, our suffering has meaning. It’s not just worthless pain. On the Cross, Jesus turned the world’s truth upside down and transformed suffering into the ultimate power. In His Passion, we see The Lord humiliated, tortured, abandoned and killed. And yet His death is our great hope, opening the gates of heaven. His love overcomes the grave, once and for all. Jesus made suffering into the source of life and therefore He imbues suffering with value and purpose and meaning. And yet in the middle of our sufferings or illnesses or struggles, the search for purpose and meaning sometimes seems fruitless. How can we watch a loved one suffer and die and say that there is meaning and purpose in their pain? How can the agony of terminal cancer ever be redemptive?
The only way we can do this is by entering into Christ’s Passion. From the earliest years of the Church, the saints have proclaimed this truth. The suffering Creator giving His life for His children is the only way to make sense of our own pain, and the only way that our pain can redeem. “Rejoice that you are partakers in the sufferings of Christ” (St. Clement of Alexandria, 150-215AD). “… as God suffered for our sakes, so should we suffer…” (St. John Chrysostom, 347-407 AD). Without redemptive suffering, by which we are united to Jesus’ suffering, all our pains and struggles make no sense. This kind of suffering is self-centered and pointless. Uniting our pain with Christ and His Cross is the only way out of self-pitying agony. The Cross is always our only hope.
We know that God could have saved us from sin in any way that He willed. He could have just waved a hand and it would have been done. Yet the way that He chose was the Crucifixion of His only Son on a Cross. In this way, our Lord revealed something very important: suffering and death have meaning. They are connected to our salvation. And if they have meaning for God, they have meaning for you and me, too. Pain and illness are not just random and horrible effects of original sin. Not since the Cross of Christ. That ultimate act of selfless suffering and death not only conquered the grave for our eternal souls, but it transformed suffering and pain for our physical bodies. Through Jesus, through His suffering, we can understand and value our own pain. The most important lesson that our pain can impart to us is the lesson of humility. Suffering is never an end in itself or a goal in itself. Suffering points the way to the Cross and to the total self-giving love that kept Christ nailed there. When we suffer in union with Him, in humility, when we offer our weaknesses to Him, in thanksgiving, we say, “Lord, I’m not doing this very well. I’m impatient and self-centered. But please use this pain in whatever way You will to increase my faith and trust in You.” Our broken hearts and broken bodies are a way to holiness, if we offer them up to our Savior. When I accept that I can’t fix my own pain, I can let The Lord heal my self-importance.
Understanding suffering from the foot of the Cross is the only way I can get through the bad days of my illness and treatments. Hurting makes me call on my Savior. It takes me out of my own self-centeredness and allows me to give it all, again, to Him. It reminds me that, although He didn’t have to suffer and die, He did. For me and for you. My small sufferings are the tiniest echo of that great act of love and sacrifice. And for this, for Him, I give thanks to God.
“He gave our pain and struggles a holy significance, a redemptive power, which makes it a privilege to suffer with Christ.” — Dr. Scott Hahn
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
A shepherd king
Easter, April 17, the resurrection of Jesus, Saviour of the world. Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having an Easter egg hunt, April 16, noon to 2 pm, with lunch provided. Round up all the kids to be with us for this special time. Also, make it a purpose to worship God on Easter morning. Round up the family and worship God together.
Cody and Heather Cranmore will be honored with a “Baby Sprinkle” (shower) April 24, after the evening service. God has blessed them once again with the expectation of another baby in May. Be with us to celebrate this gift from God with them.
In Pastor's absence, Cody Cranmore brought the morning message from I Samuel 16:1-13. God choose Himself a king, a shepherd boy, David. Jesse had seven sons, the brothers of David, who on the outward appearance looked very kingly, but were all rejected of God as His choice. After failure to find God's pick from the brothers present, David was brought before Samuel. David had been in the fields keeping the flocks of sheep. This was God's king. A man after God's own heart. God was not concerned with his outward appearance, but his heart.
Far too often, we focus on what is appealing and attractive to the flesh. Our focus needs to be on those things that are pleasing and glorifying to God.
We were happy to have Timothy Ojo and his family with us in the evening service. They serve as missionaries in Nigeria and Africa. His family sang and Brother Ojo shared the work of his ministry and brought the message He is a 2nd generation missionary called to Nigeria, a country of 206 million people. His city alone has 1.5 million. In 3yrs they have planted 3 churches and their goal is to start one every year. There are 9 million orphans in Nigeria. Within the work of orphanage for children, they also minister to 22 widows with 40 children. They have a Bible Institute preparing men for ministry as well as a Christian school providing free education while sharing Jesus. Thousand of professions over the years. GOD'S WORK IS MULTIPLICATION
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for America, leaders, and the Russian invasion into Ukraine along with all the world struggles.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God's blessings to all!