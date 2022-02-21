Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
The message God impressed Pastor to bring Sunday morning was taken from 1 Peter 1:13-16. There is lots going on in the world in which we live. Christians should be excited to be saved! Presently, we have the threat of war, crime raging, pandemic and demonism. The enemy (Satan) has infiltrated our government in high places. Many question whether America is mentioned in Bible prophesy. Even with all of this, we can rest assured! Christ is on the throne. He is coming again. This world is not home for Christians. Christians are citizens of heaven, our eternal home.
There are several “B’s” in these scriptures. We are told to “B” sober (serious, controlled). To “B” watching, humble, vigilant (alert), and diligent (steady). Christians are to be holy, because “God is holy”(1 Peter 1:15). Christians live for the future hope in Christ and that hope should motivate them to live holy lives (Romans 12:1). We live in this present world always looking toward the coming of Christ.
Christians should be honoring to God as obedient children, verse 14. As our children bear traits of their earthly father, traits of our heavenly Father should be evident in our lives. Does the world see God when they look at us? Christians are to be partakers of His divine nature, 2 Peter 1:4
Ephesians 6:1-2 instructs us to obey and honor our parents. Christians should honor their Father, God. We should be conforming to His will for our lives, comprehending of His purpose in our lives affecting our behavior.
Sinners are elected to be saints. God gives everyone free choice. All who believe are chosen. “Whosoever”, can be the elect of God. “Whosoever “, who will believe are the elect. Christ in His holiness became man, a Jewish man following the law of God the Father. God came to save us as 100% man while remaining 100% God. In order to be our Savior, God had to become man, sinless. God man, holy. Ephesians 1:4 tells us Christians are “chosen before the foundation of the world”. Scripture also says Christ, “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” ( 1 Peter 1: 19-20, Rev 13:8), before time was. Chosen in Christ all those (whosoever) who choose Christ. God sees all time at once knowing all things. In all of His holiness, God desires us, unholy, to be in His presence. Because sin cannot enter into His presence, He must make us holy. It is humanly impossible to fully comprehend God’s holiness. Even a slight glimpse should motivate us to be holy. We should strive to purge our hearts and minds of things of this world staying focused on God. As the song Fount of Ever Blessing says, we truly “are prone to wander”.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the possible Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God’s blessings to all!