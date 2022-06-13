On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The wounds of Christ
There’s an old saying that goes no matter what we humans have accomplished on this earth, there are only 5 that are eternal. What are they? The 5 wounds of Christ. All of the Savior’s love for you and for me is revealed in those wounds. His pierced hands and feet and the gash in His side made by the Roman soldier’s spear shout out: “I love you and I forgive you!” These wounds that we made with our sins are in heaven today. The angels and the saints are gazing upon them now as Christ sits with His Father in glory on the throne. Of all the wonders of this world, Christ chose His wounds to take back home with Him. They are precious beyond price and we should treasure them for what they are.
Catholics have a long and rich devotion to the Sacred Wounds of our Lord. We love the Crucifix of Christ with Jesus’ Body as a holy reminder of His sacrifice and love. We kneel and pray before the Crucifix just as if we were before Him on that Good Friday noon in Jerusalem. Those hours he spent wounded for us on the Holy Cross are the “high point” of His life on earth. As the Servant, He literally poured out His life to save you and me. In His wounds, Christ is most truly and fully- revealed. “For this reason I came into the world (John 12:23). His wounds are the most intense revelation of His relationship with the Father. In them we see the full unfolding of God’s plan for our redemption, laid before the foundation of the world. The wounds are perfect sacrificial love–agape–which holds nothing back and offer nothing less than everything.
Other Christians sometimes think we Catholics have a kind of morbid fascination with the wounded Christ perpetually hanging in agony on the crucifixes in our churches and on the chains around our necks. They might prefer the bare cross instead. But I think when they do this, they’re missing out. They see the suffering Christ and want to move on to Easter morning, putting Good Friday in the past. But in truth, Christ’s perfect love for us is an ongoing sacrifice — a total and constant giving of the Son to the Father, for our sake. The wounds of Christ are the slaying of the Lamb. He lives in a state of holocaust, not as a mere historical moment in 33 A.D., but as His state of being, inside and outside of time. This is why the Mass is a re-presentation of Christ’s ongoing sacrifice, not merely a symbolic remembrance of a meal shared with His friends. This is why His wounds, and what they are and what they mean, should be ever-present to us.
His wounds are nothing less than life itself for us for from them spilled His Most Precious Blood, our salvation and our hope. In this way, the Sacred Wounds are the “porta caeli”, the doorway to heaven. St. Paul knew this to be true. When he wrote to the church in Corinth, he emphasized the sacrifice, the woundedness of Jesus. “When I came to you, announcing to you the testimony of Christ, I did not bring exalted words or lofty wisdom. For I did not judge myself to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (I Corinthians 2:2). Through His wounds we receive the New Covenant of the Lamb and the graces we need for salvation. From His wounded side flowed the blood and water (the Eucharist and Baptism) and the Church is mystically born in these two Sacraments.
Over the centuries, many saints have venerated the Sacred Wounds, from St. Bernard of Clairvaux to St. Francis of Assissi and his friend, St. Clare. St. Thomas Aquinas wrote extensively about Christ’s wounds. But it’s in “The Imitation of Christ” by Thomas à Kempis where us “struggling” saints can read a valuable lesson. “If you cannot soar up as high as Christ sitting on His throne, behold Him hanging on His Cross.” Thomas encourages us to rest in Christ’s wounds, to abide in them, to hide ourselves in them. I’m not a philosopher and I’m certainly no theologian. But I can behold Christ on His Cross and when I do, I know how much He loves me. I know my sins wounded Him and I know His loving sacrifice is saving me from what I truly deserve. In His wounds I see His glory and His victory over sin and death. And if Jesus did so much for me and loves me so much that He keeps the wounds I gave Him and has them still in His Body at this moment in heaven — can’t I spend a few moments thanking Him prayer?
“Holy Mother, pierce me through, in my heart each wound renew of my Savior crucified.” — Prayer in Honor of the 5 Wounds
“… by His wounds we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Vacation Bible School June 20-23, 6 to 8 pm. Begin now making plans to have your kids in VBS. Gather up all the kids and come on to Vacation Bible School for a great time of fun and learning.
Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, August 7th. The gospel group, Bondservants, will be with us for this special service. Pleasant Valley Baptist invites everyone to worship with us. If you have attended, previous member, or never worshipped with us, we want you to join us for Homecoming. It will be a wonderful day of thanking God for all His blessings with a fantastic meal after the service. You can get feed spiritually and physically.
Next Sunday, June 19, is Father's Day. We would like all fathers to worship with us on this special occasion. If possible, please bring your own father. Be there in honor of your own father as well as acknowledge the blessing of being the father of your own children. Can you think of a better place for a dad to be than in church with the children which God has blessed him? PVBC invites you and yours to be with us this coming Lord's day.
This past Sunday our pastor was not well and Brother Cody Cranmore brought the messages God had for His people. The morning message was from Acts 9:10-18 looking at Ananias, a disciple of God. A lot is not known, but we see how a small part in the big plan of God can make a huge difference.
The evening message took a look at I Corinthians 1:10-17, Divisions. Galatians 3 tells us we are all one in Christ Jesus. in Christ, there is no difference Jew or Greek, bond or free. All people are imperfect, flawed. Divisions come from evil hearts or an attack of Satan to drive a wedge among God's people. The story of Christ cannot be improved upon nor does it need to be. It just needs to be told for the glory of God and the salvation of men.
Be sure to listen to these messages on Facebook or YouTube.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Please pray God's healing power upon Pastor Flood. Pray especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut-in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.