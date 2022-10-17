On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Saints
I love the Saints of the Church. I love that they inspire me, and challenge me, and draw me closer to Christ. Sure, I have my favorites but I also love discovering new ones. I have a few on my heavenly committee that I turn to almost every day, year after year. When I read St. Augustine, it’s as if he’s writing directly to me, not to folks in the 4th century. The words of St. Therese of Lisieux and St. Maximilian Kolbe pierce my heart with their deep love of God. I struggle to be a follower of Jesus and the Saints struggled, too. That’s a great comfort to me. They lived lives of heroic faith and that’s what I want, as well. Heroic faith.
In the little Baptist church of my childhood, the only people we ever learned about who weren’t in the Bible were Lottie Moon and Corrie ten Boom. The first was a missionary in China and the second helped Jews escape the horror of the Holocaust. But I never heard any mention of the Saints of the early Church like St. Justin Martyr, or St. Ambrose, or St. Jerome. There didn’t seem to be any great examples of the Christian life between St. Paul and Lottie Moon. Even my squishy young mind knew that couldn’t be right. Reading about the early Church and those Saints who emerged in times of persecution and martyrdom really opened my eyes. I came to realize that there was a whole huge family of fellow Christians I’d never met. So I set about getting to know them. And I’m still on that journey. Like St. John Henry Newman (an Anglican priest who became Catholic) said: “To be deep in history is to cease to be a protestant…”. The Saints feed me with their words and the stories of their lives. They aid me with their prayers and I feel them kneeling with me at the Lord’s altar.
I finally had to come to terms with what I was learning about the Saints. The more I read the more I found men and women living the Gospel and bearing amazing fruit. They planted churches all over the world, baptizing thousands. They suffered prison and torture and death for their Savior. They wrote of their struggles and their need for God’s grace. They founded hospitals and universities and monasteries that fed the hungry and cared for the poor and the sick (and still do to this day). If the church of my childhood didn’t offer these Christians to me as examples of heroic faith, then the church had to be wrong. If you failed to share the stories of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Catherine of Siena with your children, then you were failing in your duties. The fruit these Saints, and countless others, have born for Christ and His Church is more precious than gold.
It’s always easy to find a Saint you can identify with since there are thousands of them, from all kinds of backgrounds. Mothers and fathers, soldiers and doctors and students. If you believe the Bible, then you believe the Saints are alive with God in heaven. And just as we ask our family and friends to pray for us, we also ask the Saints for their prayers. These are folks who lived their lives as Jesus calls us to live. They’ve faced all the trials and struggles and sins that we’ve encountered and they have allowed Christ to transform their hearts and guide their lives — just as we hope to do. I hope you’ll do some reading and learn about these members of our Christian family who are alive in heaven today. I pray that their beautiful and holy lives will draw you ever closer to the Lord.
“The deepest reason why the Church is weak and the world is dying is that there are not enough Saints. No, that’s not quite honest. The reason is that WE are not Saints.” — Dr. Peter Kreeft
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist has youth programs every Wednesday night 7 pm. Classes last about an hour so that youth can be home early. Beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God.
October 29, Saturday at 5 pm PVBC will be having our Fall Festival for the community. There will be plenty to do with Trunk or Treat for the kids at 6:30 pm. Make your plans now for great fun, and a safe day of family fun.
November 13th, a special Sunday, to honor all who have served our country, Veterans Appreciation Day, 10:30 AM. Our guest speaker will be retired Brnd Rudiger “Wayne” Haines, SGM USA. He will be accompanied by his Warrior Dog, Charlie. Our country, our veterans need your support.
Acts 27:13-29 tells the story of Paul having been arrested for preaching the gospel. He was sailing as a prisoner to Rome to stand trial.
The time of year was not good for sailing but the weather looked good. In verse 14, we find a great storm arose. Because of the fierceness of the storm, and the ship being battered and torn apart, the sailors had no hope of being saved from the storm.
Verses 20-25 tells us Paul had a visit from an angel delivering a message from God. No lives would be lost but the ship would be destroyed.
We can liken this situation to our lives. Things happen and our lives are not without problems, troubles, and trials. Life doesn't look favorable. How do we deal with this? Just when everything seems well, trouble comes (13). It comes with great might and everything is out of control. “We” try everything to help, even what may not be practical. All hope is gone and we wait to be taken over by the storm.
Just as Paul heard the Word of God from the angel, the Word is telling us (20) in the crisis, we are going to make it. Often, our eyes are on the storm and not on the LORD!! Psalm 30:5 tells us joy comes in the morning. At the end of the darkness, light. God is in control. He is never surprised or unaware. He is never caught off guard.
The government is upon His shoulders, Isaiah 9:6. Remember the song, “He's got the whole world, in His hands”? The sun comes up every morning as it has since creation. Why shudder at the fear of trouble? God is in control.
Time is swiftly passing. The older we get, it seems to pass more swiftly.
Returning to our story of Paul, the sailors, and the ship in verse 29, we see the sailors feared they would land upon the rocks causing greater loss. They threw out four anchors and waited in this empty crushed vessel for morning.
Anchors give stability and holdfast to a particular point. There are four anchors available to every Christian. First, anchor of faith, the hope for and the evidence not seen. In order to live you breath air. Air you breath is unseen, but it is evidenced by your life. God is the giver of life and your life is evidence of Him. Next anchor, God's love. God first loved us (John 4:19). Also, John 3:16, “For God so loved... He gave His only begotten Son.....that none should perish.....but all might have everlasting life. Third, anchor Grace. The underserved, unmerited favor of God. It has been expressed as God's riches at Christ's expense. Christians have saving grace, living, overcoming, and dying grace. Last, the anchor of hope. Not of some possibility, or some favorable position, but the Bible hope of assurety or certainty. Christ is the hope of salvation, assurety of, guarantee of, the true seal. Hebrews 6:13, “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope steadfast and one which enters within the veil, where Jesus has entered as a forerunner for us, having become a high priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.”
Scoffers ask where is the coming of the Lord? Delay doesn't mean it's not going to happen. God is long-suffering not willing that any should perish, but all would come to repentance.
One day, only appointed by Him, each of us will draw our last fleeting breath, the last trial, the last storm. Hebrews 9:27 “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, and after this the judgment. 1 Corinthians 15:50-52 tells we shall all be changed. Hold fast to God's Word.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country, our leaders and the November mid-term elections. Pray for souls to be saved and for God to send revival.
