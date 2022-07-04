On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The seal of the confessional
I’m a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock movies. “The Birds” scared me to death as a kid. Still does. I love his casting choices and his camera angles. It’s great fun anticipating his cameo appearances on screen. I guess my favorites are “Rear Window and “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” with “Strangers on a Train” a close third. But there’s one that I’ll bet you’ve never seen and it’s a real gem. “I Confess” is the story of a priest (Montgomery Clift) who becomes the subject of a murder investigation. The real murderer has confessed his sin to the priest but because the good father is bound by the “seal of the confessional” he can’t tell the police and thereby clear his name. It’s suspense at its best.
It would have been so simple for the priest to go to the detective (Karl Malden) and tell him who the murderer was. No jail, no trial, no electric chair. But he couldn’t. He was bound to maintain the sacred seal of privacy. This seal means that no priest can ever, under any circumstance, reveal what he has heard in the sacrament of confession, at least in a way that would identify the penitent. He can’t discuss anyone’s confession in a manner that would reveal the person’s identity, even in seeking advice from another priest or even his bishop. This has been a practice of the Catholic Church for many hundreds of years and was made a part of Church law in 1215. So Montgomery Clift’s character does exactly what he’s supposed to do—he says nothing.
Why does the Church do this? So that no one should ever fear that their sins will be made known to anyone other than their priest-confessor and The Lord. You can go to confession and be completely honest with him because he’ll never reveal what you’ve told him. No sinner need ever avoid seeking God’s mercy because there is a sacred trust of confidentiality. There are certain situations where the priest must seek the counsel of his bishop. Even then, the penitent’s name is never revealed. If the priest breaks this seal he is automatically excommunicated and this can only be mitigated by the Pope himself.
This trust between penitent and priest has been generally respected by the courts in our country. Like other relationships requiring confidentiality, like an attorney and their client or a therapist or physician and their patient, most courts have allowed confessions to remain secret. Certainly if someone confesses a criminal act to a priest in confession, the priest may encourage them to surrender themselves to the authorities, but that’s all the priest can do.
Just this week, the Supreme Court upheld the religious freedom of a coach who was terminated for refusing to stop praying after football games. With their decision, the rights of all Americans to practice their faith, or non-faith, is strengthened. This is important, because challenges to the seal of the Confessional have been popping up in court cases around the country over the past several years. What was once allowed to be absolutely secret by our government, is being questioned and cases have asked the courts to force a confessor to reveal what a penitent has said to them in confession. Thus far, the courts in the United States have protected confession, but this isn't true in other countries, like Australia. What has happened there can happen here and the faithful must oppose any law or order which intrudes upon confession.
“Religious freedom is the lifeblood of the American people, the cornerstone of American government.” — Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Freedom in Christ
Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, August 7th. The gospel group, Bondservants, will be with us for this special service. Pleasant Valley Baptist invites everyone to worship with us. If you have attended, previous member, or never worshipped with us, we want you to join us for Homecoming. It will be a wonderful day of thanking God for all His blessings with a fantastic meal after the service. You can get fed spiritually and physically.
Pleasant Valley Baptist acknowledged and honored our great country, the United States of America, in which we have been blessed to live.
This July 4th, our nation celebrated 246 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. There were 56 signers of the declaration. They suffered great loses because of their actions.
The bases of Pastor's message is 1 Corinthians 1:18-25. We find through this study and history, freedom isn't free. There is often a comment made, meant to be critical against Christians, calling them, “Bible-thumping, flag-waving Americans”. What a tremendous compliment to be labeled as such. The opening verse of our study says, “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but unto us which are saved, it is the power of God”. The most neglected issue of the day by Christians is the Gospel. Failing to tell the world about the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This portion of scripture shows the power of the Gospel which gives freedom and changes lives. It is the key to all of life. Start with the preaching of the Gospel. The Gospel versus man's wisdom. Man's wisdom and God's message dare not be mixed. Worldly wisdom is the very opposite of the wisdom of God. “All have come short of the glory of God”, because all men have sinned. The only way anyone can be saved is by the shed blood of Jesus Christ. His' blood alone can cleanse from all sin. No one can save themselves by acts of good works or any other substitute method. Heaven can only be attained by faith in Jesus Christ and his substitutionary death. His shed blood and the grace of God is the power of God. Roman 1:16 speaks to the power of God within man. At the cross we can see the sinning of men, the strength of God, and the sentence as a result of choice. At the cross, we see the worst of the nature of man, and at the same time, the great love of God toward humanity. The grading scale of humanity is not goodness. Galatians 6:14 tells us there is no other way to be saved and live eternally in heaven but by Christ. Today, the world thinks all these issues which are sin, i.e. abortion, are freedom. In actuality, they are more bondage to sin.
The first place the sun shines when it rises in our nation's capitol, Washington D.C., is on the tip-top, east side of the 555-foot Washington Monument. On the top of the monument engraved in Latin are the words, “Praise be to God”. Our country has forgotten the Creator to whom we owe our freedom. There is no freedom outside of Christ nor can any be achieved. Our sins are many, but God's grace and mercy are more. The Gospel, preaching thereof, holds all the power.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.