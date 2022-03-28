On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A joyful saint
His father didn't think much of him. He was always being overlooked and forgotten especially when his older brothers were around. His dad had an important job and was anxious that his boys follow in his footsteps. All but the youngest. His dad didn't even like to let him eat his meals with the family. Pretty soon, the young boy stayed away from the house most of the time. That's why he wasn't at home when the great man came.
Samuel was a prophet of God and it was God Who had sent him to Jesse's house. Samuel was sent looking for the next king of Israel and God had told him to look for him among Jesse's sons. But after he'd seen all of them, the prophet was still seeking the one God wanted as king. The older sons that Jesse was so proud of, just hadn't measured up. “The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but The Lord looks at the heart”(I Samuel 16:7). Jesse finally admitted that he had one more son---the youngest, who was out in the fields tending sheep. When the boy came into the room, The Lord told Samuel, “Rise up, anoint him, for this is the one!”(I Samuel 16:6-12). When St. Luke tells us the story, he says the Lord's thoughts were these: “I have found David, the son of Jesse, a man after My own heart, who will do all My will”(Acts 13:22). David's own mother said something remarkable at the moment of his anointing: “The stone that was reviled by the builders has now become the cornerstone”(Psalms 118:22). Later, Jesus will use these very words to describe His own life (Matthew 21:42).
God says David is a man after His own heart and calls them each “the cornerstone.” Surely David is someone very beloved by God. And yet we know the flaws in David's heart, don't we? He looked with lust on another man's wife and arranged for him to be killed so that David could have her for himself. This adultery and murder haunted him for the rest of his life. David loved God and God's law and he knew the depths of his sins. His sorrow and repentance were genuine. David always looked to God for strength and for mercy. He was thankful for God's abundant blessings. David wrote many of the Psalms, which reveal all the emotions of his life. For me, the Psalms are a great lesson in learning how to pray. David hid nothing from God and the Psalms are full of sorrow and of joy, of gratitude and of repentance. They're also replete with frustration and anger, regret and vengeance. Whatever David was feeling, he shared with The Lord.
If David was a man after God's own heart, it was this openness and sharing that God truly loves. David sinned but he asked for mercy. He repented. He praised. He doubted. He gave thanks. His heart and soul were always open to God. Though he was a flawed man, like each one of us, David never allowed his faults and sins to turn him away from God. He kept praying. He kept praising. He kept asking God what He wanted of him. This is David's great lesson for each one of us. No matter what, keep talking to God. Don't hold anything back. Don't censor your prayers, but let The Lord into every moment of your life. There's no sin that's beyond His mercy. There's nothing you've done that could make Him love you less. David reminds us that God can do amazing things even with those of us who feel forgotten or overlooked, too sinful or unworthy, or just nothing special. The Lord can make His home in our heart, if we allow Him. A shepherd boy can become a giant-killer and a great king. His family can produce the Savior of us all. And David danced before The Lord because he couldn't contain his joyful love of God. May we look to each new day through David's eyes, placing all our trust in Him.
“My arms wave like banners of praise to You.” — Psalm 63
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Looking towards Easter on April 17 to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, Savior of the world, Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having an Easter egg hunt, April 16, noon to 2 pm. Round up all the kids to be with us for this special time. Also, make plans to be with us to worship God on this wonderful Easter morning. Round up the family and come to worship God together.
Everyone loves Cody and Heather Cranmore. God has blessed them once again with the expectation of another baby in May. We will be having a “Baby Sprinkle” (shower) for them, April 24, after the evening service. Come and celebrate this gift from God with them.
We are experiencing typical early spring weather. Warm stretches of days mixed with cool days and cold nights make for unpredictable days. While we find ourselves surrounded by uncertainty, we can be certain God is in control.
Pastor Flood completed his message from 2 Timothy 3, Perilous Days, of the last days, on Sunday morning. Be sure to follow this message on Facebook or YouTube. From last week, we know God requires us to know what this period of time will look like that we might not be ignorant of what is occurring. God wants His' to be prepared. Christians are prepared by first knowing Christ and by knowing God's Word. The Bible is the God-breathed, inspired Word of God. God emitted His own substance, being, into His Word. A simplistic example might be the act of blowing into a balloon. When someone blows their breath, their substance, into the balloon, it takes on life. The Word is the living Word of God, because He put Himself within it. God has the answer to all of life’s problems.
Christians today, saved, have made it out of Egypt (bondage), but are living in the wilderness lacking faith to enter the Promised Land. We can trust in God, because He has it all under control.
Man was made for God and is to live by the Word of God. God's love for us is extreme in that He would go to such great lengths for us. His Word is not just some book, but He “thrust Himself” into it. The Word is God and the Word, God, became flesh in Jesus Christ. Christ willing came to redeem all mankind from their sin. Redeemed, by confessing you are a sinner and asking God to forgive you. Believe Jesus died for your sin, was buried and rose again, receiving Him as your Savior by faith in Him. By God's wonderful grace (undeserved) you will be saved and have eternal life.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for America, leaders, and the Russian invasion into Ukraine along with all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God's blessings to all!