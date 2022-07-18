On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Our careless words
Imagine you’re on the top of a 10-story building on a bright, windy spring afternoon. In your hands you hold a large bag full of feathers. You lean over the railing and empty out the feathers into the gusting winds. As you watch, they take flight on the breeze and are carried far and wide into the city below. The larger feathers travel a few hundred feet onto streets and cars, buses and rooftops. Smaller ones drift for blocks before resting on balconies, in gardens, on sidewalks and in treetops. The smallest feathers float out of sight like snowflakes, borne aloft on the breeze, flying so far that you never see them come to earth. Now imagine trying to gather all those feathers back again into your bag. It would be impossible, wouldn’t it? You’d never be able to find them all — once set free on the breeze, most of them would be gone forever.
These feathers are like gossip. Once the words have been spoken, they are out of our control, they travel on the breezes of our community discourse and we can never get them back even if we want to. We can never undo the damage that our untrue words can cause to reputations, spirits, community, families, relationships, and churches. Like the feathers, our words take flight in conversations and comments, slipping subtly into the casual chatter at a parish potluck, or shared over coffee at a ministry meeting. The damage gossip can do in a church can’t be over-emphasized. It tears at the very fabric of our connections to one another as the family of Christ. Like a knife, it can shred our faith in the pastor by twisting his motives, discrediting his character, and undermining confidence in him. Malicious talk can damage anyone in the church, but the pastor is slander’s most devastating target. Moses’ enemies murmured behind his back. No longer could St. Paul’s converts hear him speak or read his letters without wondering if perhaps his detractors might be right after all. Doubt takes root in the garden of faith. In a church family, members wonder if the rumors they’ve heard might be true. Hidden factions and alliances form. New people somehow sense the undercurrent of dissension. Disunity begets spiritual malaise and the church suffers from a persistent low-grade infection. Slander despoils the Body of Christ. Sadly, some of the sheep never find their way back to the fold after the ugliness of gossip and rumors. Instead they wander without food eventually to weaken and die or be eaten by wolves.
Gossip and slander are serious sins. They deaden the heart to charity and truth. They are most often born from a need to help protect or enrich ourselves at the expense of someone else. Sometimes the motive for initiating or sharing gossip or slander can be quite subtle. We talk about fellow parishioners or the pastor under the pretense of “being concerned” or “sharing the burden” when deep inside we feel smug or even gleeful at the detraction caused by our words. Maybe we felt slighted by them, demoted by them, or overlooked by them…and our hateful words are the product of our angry attempts to get them back. Once spoken, our gossip and rumors are like those feathers on the breeze — out of our control, never to be undone. Before that happens, you need to ask yourself these questions: Is the story true and helpful and necessary? How would you feel if the subject of the story discovered you’d told it? Is it going to damage a reputation or relationship? Would you say these words to the person’s face? And perhaps most importantly–why do you want to tell this story? As members of His Body, we’re called to build one another up, to encourage one another on the journey. If we were more like Christ, more filled with His love and compassion, hearing gossip would always bring sadness and tears, not a feeling of joy or self-justification. Imagine the miracles we could work with uplifting words that reflect our true inheritance as children of God — words as beautiful as the feathers from the wings of His heavenly angels.
“I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken. For by your words will you be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:36-37)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Time to be thinking about school. Pleasant Valley will be having Back To School Splash, Splash, Splash on August 6, noon to 3 pm. There will be blowup slide, bouncy house, water activities, and lots of good things to eat. Mark your calendars and fill up your car with kids. Lots of fun and treats to be had by all.
Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, August 7th. The gospel group, Bondservants, will be with us for this special service. Pleasant Valley Baptist invites everyone to worship with us. If you have attended, previous member, or never worshipped with us, we want you to join us for Homecoming. It will be a wonderful day of thanking God for all His blessings with a fantastic meal after the service. You can get fed spiritually and physically.
Wednesday night Youth Programs will begin on August 10th, 7 pm. Classes will last about an hour so that youth can be home in plenty of time. There will be groups for younger kids beginning at 3 years old and class for middle school and teens. Young people need spiritual teaching and encouragement to get them through their week.
Message this week taken from Ephesians 3. Ephesians is a rich book in the Bible teaching doctrine. Be sure to listen to both messages from Sunday on Facebook or YouTube.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved. Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.