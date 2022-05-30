On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Forgiveness
In our relationships with one another we treasure those people who know us and love us. Lifelong friends and family who know all our strengths and failings and love us anyway are trusted and beloved gifts. Without this core of love and support, we can easily lose our way. We rely on them to keep us grounded, to encourage us, to call us out when we go off course, to listen to us and to stand with us in good times and in bad times. To be truly known by someone else, we have to make ourselves vulnerable to them. We can’t hide our thoughts and feelings if we seek intimacy. Those we allow inside our hearts are the ones whose words and actions can most hurt us, too. I love reading about the friendship between Jesus and Peter in the gospels. Of all the relationships in Christ’s human life, the one He shares with St. Peter intrigues me the most. Peter has such a big heart — a God-sized heart — and he loves deeply and fiercely. His heart also leads him to poor judgments at times, and deep, painful regrets. Jesus knew his friend’s heart perfectly because He created it. I think it was his big heart that Christ loved so much and it was that same bigness of heart that allowed Peter to hear the Holy Spirit and know that Jesus was the Christ, the Messiah.
Jesus had been living in Capernaum, Peter’s hometown on the sea of Galilee, when He began His public ministry. You have to wonder how well the two men knew each other before Christ called Peter and his brother Andrew to be His first disciples. I love that Peter heard Jesus’ call to follow and “at once” he and his brother followed Him (Matthew 5:20). Friends that don’t hesitate to come to us when we need them are the very best kind. All of us have that short list of true friends and family that we call on in bad times to help us and in good times to celebrate with us. Christ called Peter and Peter left everything behind — family, home and business — to come with Him and enter into the deepest and most transformational relationship he’d ever know. Peter was there by Christ’s side throughout His ministry. It was Peter’s faith that Christ loved so much that He made him the “rock” upon whom He’d build His Church (Matthew 16:18). Peter was there with Christ at His Transfiguration (Luke 9:27-36). Peter’s faith allowed him to step out of the boat and walk on the water towards Christ — at least for a few steps (Mark 6:45-52). Yet Peter had his weaknesses as well. Oftentimes he got Christ’s teachings a bit wrong, but our Lord was patient and forgiving with Peter, just as He is with each one of us.
On the night before His Passion, Peter and Jesus experience a turning point in their friendship. At supper, Christ foretells the betrayal that will lead to His arrest. Peter is adamant that his faith in the Lord would never be shaken. Jesus pointedly tells Peter that is about to deny Him not once, but three times. Peter contradicts and says “Even though I should have to die with You, I will not deny You (Matthew 26:35). Of course we know that Peter does deny Christ three times that morning, just as the Lord had said he would. Peter’s heart is broken when he realizes what he’s done to his Savior. We read in St. Luke’s gospel of an intimate, tender moment in their friendship. Just as Peter has denied Christ for the third time and the guards are leading Jesus away in chains, “the Lord turned and looked at Peter” (Luke 22:61). Think about that look for a moment. The cruel words have just left Peter’s mouth, the cock has crowed and now he’s looking into Jesus’ eyes, with the full impact of his denial hanging in the air between them. Peter knows what he’s done. Christ knows what he’s done. But in His look is no accusation or judgment. His look is full of love for Peter. And seeing Love looking back at him, Peter breaks down into tears, his heart overflowing with sorrow for what he’s done. Christ returns love and mercy for denial. We can even imagine that there is hope in Christ’s eyes, the hope of Peter’s redemption. What Jesus does for Peter in that moment is what He does for each one of us in the Sacrament of Confession. He meets our sins with His overwhelming forgiveness. He embraces our weaknesses with His great mercy. Like Peter, we may expect condemnation, but Christ surprises us with acceptance and with love. No sin is beyond His forgiveness. Nothing we could ever do will make Him turn His face from us. This is what Peter saw when He looked at Jesus. And Jesus saw His best friend whom He loved with all His heart and for whom He was about to give His life. This is a moment that He offers to each one of us in Confession. Love. Mercy. Forgiveness. No matter your sins or how long you’ve been away from the Sacrament. He is waiting for you there. Christ is the One Who knows you best and loves you most.
“You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” — St. Peter
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Vacation Bible School June 20-23, 6 to 8 pm. Begin now making plans to have your kids in VBS.
Pastor Flood's Memorial Day message by scripture asks twice the question “how are the mighty fallen?” Our scripture was 2 Samuel 1:17-18. Our country presently struggles with many issues and situations. God is still on the throne and in control. It seems the younger generation has no idea the cost of the freedom they enjoy. Today we focus on the many thousands who have given their lives in defense of freedom. While we honor all who have served but today, those who have died in behalf of our freedoms.
America has been a mighty nation. History indicates the average stance of a nation is 250 years. America is very close to this span of time. The Roman Empire, unlike others of the past, is the only one without a recorded ending, because in reality it still continues today. The Roman Empire progressed to be more and more immoral. There was no stopping point. The sin of homosexuality was rampant. Their moral compass was gone and sin of all kinds reigned.
Today, America has been blessed far beyond what we realize. We have been spared the agony and destruction of war upon our land. Up until now, we have been spared those wounds. America, too, has lost its moral compass. We are enraged about school children being murdered and well we should. However, where is the rage over the thousands upon thousands of innocent babies murdered through abortion? Our country has long since left its moral anchors. Morality is the answer to the question. When the moral law of God is removed from our hearts, there is no stopping point. Our country must return to God to be healed.1Chronicles 7:14
Many great men have died, brave men, godly men. Missionaries are coming off the field in greater numbers than those who are going. Where are the replacements? Churches are gone, closed.
As previously stated God is in control! Soon Jesus will step forth from heaven calling all who are His home. Please don't be one who will be left behind. Believe in Jesus and His finished work on the cross for you. Repent, confess, asking your sins be forgiven and having them cleansed by the shed blood of Christ.
Be sure to listen to this entire message on Facebook.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut-in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us as God leads. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.