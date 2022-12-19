On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The King is coming
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. But there are so many problems that need our attention. Our country seems more divided than ever. Race relations are tense and don’t seem to be getting any better. There’s a growing wave of sexual harassment in politics, media, and entertainment with no end in sight. Our government doesn’t seem to be able to get much done these days. We’re still sending our military men and women to wars overseas and, at home, our police officers are targets of violence. Terrorists of all kinds seek out innocent victims in schools, churches, shopping malls, and on our public streets. So many problems wherever you look.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. There would be so many more of us here to greet Him, but we’ve allowed abortion to claim almost 60 million lives in America since 1973. Our culture sees the gift of life as an inconvenience that can be “fixed” by visiting a clinic for a “procedure.” Yet the wounds of this loss plague families for a lifetime. Abortion deadens our hearts to all kinds of suffering and abuse. When we don’t protect the most innocent and helpless among us, we shouldn’t be surprised by all the other abuse and violence in our country.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. The Church that He left us for us is in need of repair. Fewer people fill the pews and many of our young people no longer believe in faith of any kind. There are thousands of denominations with new ones emerging and older ones dying off. Scandals plague His holy places and disillusion the faithful. Confusion and contradiction in teaching the Gospel sows more discontent and discouragement.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. So many of us are imprisoned — some in jails, while many more are locked up by addictions. Drugs and alcohol put millions behind bars and are the sentences served by their families, too. How many children are punished by their parent’s addictions and are forced to live in poverty and uncertainty while one or both of their parents are absent? Communities are plagued with the crime that drugs bring with them. Our resources go to building more prisons while treatment centers disappear.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. The elderly among us are often lonely and isolated as families move around our country. They can struggle financially, but even more, they can struggle with feelings of being forgotten. Many live in nursing homes and receive few visitors. With loneliness comes depression and worsening physical health. It’s no wonder that suicide is a growing problem among elderly people who have found loneliness too hard to bear.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. How we speak with one another reveals a lot. It shows our respect (or disrespect) for other people. It reveals our prejudices. It displays our wisdom (or ignorance). It uncovers our ability to discuss issues and opinions that differ from our own. Unfortunately these days, many of us are quick to disrespect others, to yell at them, or even to become violent, just because of someone else’s speech. We seem to have lost the ability to listen, to question, and to dialogue with others. This leaves us without a way to come together for understanding and compromise. We’re just making noise, and becoming impoverished as a country.
The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. He came to us first as a helpless baby, born in poverty, to a young couple just beginning their lives together. He’ll come again as the King of Kings, at the end of time. Yet He also comes to us each day, into hearts who embrace Him and seek Him out. Advent is a time of anticipating His return, and remembering His birth. It’s also a time in which each one of us is called to examine our lives and to ask the King what we can do to make the world ready for Him. What can I do to prepare a way for Him? How can I be a light in the darkness? How can I be ready for the King?
“When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace, and harmony.” — Pope Pius XI (1857-1939)