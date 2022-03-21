On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Saints for everyone
We’ve all seen those reality shows that follow the celebrity-of-the-minute in their daily lives. Most of them have one or more personal assistants. These are the people that do all the real work around the place. They organize and schedule, they burp the babies and clean the house, thus allowing the celebrity to get their hair and makeup done (also by someone else), have an overly-dramatic love life and generally lounge about eating organic, free-range, calorie-free bon-bons.
But I’ve got those reality stars beat. And by a long shot. You see I have an entire group of people working for me. All of them pull 24-hour shifts with no vacations or sick leave. They never complain, never dawdle, and each one of them is faithful, funny, filled with joy and completely unique. They’re my “heavenly committee” of the saints that I love. Just as we ask our friends and family to pray for you, I ask my committee to take my prayers with them to Jesus. After all, these are the folks who love Jesus with their whole hearts and whose earthly lives showed us how to walk with Christ each and every day, through every trial and sorrow and every grace and blessing. Each one of them reveals His mercy and love in different ways to me and they teach me humility and patience and surrender. I can’t imagine my life without their friendship and assistance.
God created us for relationships. He never meant for us to go it alone. God IS relationship, after all, in the mystery of the Holy Trinity. Jesus sent His disciples out in pairs. He founded a Church made up of believers coming together for prayer and worship. We’re bound to one another in the love of the Holy Spirit, both in this life and our lives-to-come with Him in heaven. Since about the year 100 A.D., the practice of asking those in heaven to pray for us had become a common one. St. John wrote about it in Revelation 5:8 when he says that the saints in heaven offer our prayer to God “as golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.” Since saints in glory are in complete communion with the Lord, those prayers have to be for us. When we ask them to pray for our needs, God hears them and it pleases Him. Just like He hears the prayers of our family and friends on earth. Do you have prayer partners or prayer chains or teams in your church? They are doing exactly what the saints are doing—offering prayers for you to God. Jesus told us to pray for one another (Matthew 5:44) as did St. Paul (I Timothy 2:1-4). It’s good for us to do this. It’s an act of love.
Catholics don’t worship the saints. Asking them to pray for us is as “natural” as asking a friend to pray for us. The statues and paintings and stained glass images of the saints you see in our churches are reminders to us of their lives and examples. It’s like the photos you carry in your wallet to remind you of your family and friends. You don’t worship the photos, you just like being reminded of your love for the people in them. Saints aren’t divine. They’re not angels. They’re people like you and me who are alive in heaven—just like we hope to be someday. After all, each of us is called to sainthood.
Even if you don’t come from a Christian tradition like Catholicism or the Eastern Orthodox Church, why wouldn’t you want the saints in heaven to be praying for you and your family? These are the members of our faith who got it right, who ran the good race and who live now in the very presence of God for all eternity. I’d like to invite everyone reading these words to learn about a saint whose life interests them. Allow Jesus to introduce you to His closest family. You can start with “my committee” if you’d like.
There’s St. Therese of Lisieux who teaches me how to love Jesus as a little child loves her Daddy. St. Catherine of Siena helps me to have courage and to find answers to my questions about my faith. St. Maximilian Kolbe was a priest who gave his own life for a fellow prisoner while they were in the death camp in Auschwitz. He teaches me charity and sacrifice. St. Pio of Pietrelcino (Padre Pio) teaches me to let God be in charge and to ask for miracles every day. There are lots of other saints that I love as well, but googling these names should get you started. They’re waiting to take your prayers, like a golden bowl of incense, and present your praise and your needs to our Lord. Just ask them.
“When I die, I will send down a shower of roses from heaven. I will spend my heaven by doing good on earth.” — St. Therese of Lisieux (1873-1897)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pastor's message Sunday morning was concerning characteristics of the last days as seen in 2 Timothy 3. God's Word clearly predicts this time. The Bible instructs it necessary, mandatory, to know the evidence of the last days as we live our lives. However, we should not be looking for signs, but for Jesus coming which will motivate us to live our lives accordingly.
2 Peter 3 teaches us concerning the coming of Jesus. His coming has been predicted for 2,000 years, but God promised and is faithful to His Word. God is not subject to time. Gen 1:1 records the beginning of time, creation, not of God's existence as God has no beginning because God is eternal. Time is a marker for creation and man. God's delay should not weaken our faith in God's promise. 2 Peter 3:8-9, we find one day with Lord is as 1,000. Further, the Lord is not slack concerning His promise, but is longsuffering that none should perish and that all might come to repentance. There will be a point when God will declare “enough”, and time will cease.
The last days will usher in perilous times. 2 Timothy 3:1 commands us to know and accept the last days as recorded. The Bible instructs how to know and how to prepare. Verses 2-9 describe the character and condition of men's hearts. We find in verse 13, they are said to be evil, seducers, and shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.
The last days are often spoken of in general terms. Matthew 24 gives further details of what to expect during the last days time. Over this span of 2,000 years, we have always been in the last days ever growing closer to the specific time of which these scriptures speak. This is not a time spoken of in general terms, but a very specific period, the last of the very last days. It is clear, by scripture, we, the world, are in the last of the very last days. This should motivate and encourage us to be faithful. God has given us the privilege to live in these last of the last days.
As mentioned previously and as predicted in the Bible, these are perilous days in which we now live. Over the last 2 years, we have experienced a time of uncontrollable days which have only gotten worse with disease, storms, crime, etc. Now we are experiencing a very threatening season of a current war with threats of even more. Bible describes men out of control, exceeding fierce, unpredictable, wild, and causing harm. A good read of Romans 1:18-32 will give a good understanding of men’s hearts and God's response during these very last days. Verse 28 says God gives them over to be reprobates. Those whose minds are totally against God and who have totally expelled God from their minds.
There will be a form of godliness during these days, but denies the power thereof. Religion will exist but not according to the gospel, the good news of Jesus' birth, death, and resurrection. Never put faith in yourself. The world tells you that you can improve yourself and you don't need God. You are presently either a lost sinner or a saved sinner. The truth of all mankind is we are sinners, powerless to change without God. Our only hope is God and His Word. Our fight is in God. Ephesians 6, the armor of God, has one defensive weapon, the sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God. Men today say they don't need God. God is watching with a broken heart. He is God enough to let you have your own way. Even in these very last days, with everything in a swirl, Jesus will save your soul when you reach out to Him, you will find Him.
Continue to pray for members Mike and Joyce Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for wisdom and the conditions of the Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God's blessings to all!