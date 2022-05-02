On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A daily conversation
“Ten minutes a day.” No, it isn’t a sure-fire fitness regimen for your resolution to lose weight. And it’s not a reminder to limit your time on Facebook. And you’ll never become a piano virtuoso if you just practice ten minutes a day. But there is something you can do that will change your life in a much deeper and more profound way if you begin with just ten minutes a day: Spend ten minutes each day in prayer.
You say you don’t have ten minutes a day to spare? Find it! You say you don’t know how to pray? Learn how! You say you’ve tried to pray before but you’ve given up on it? Try again! Maybe you’re thinking to yourself that praying isn’t something you need to do. You’re happy and content, fulfilled and confident in every decision you make. You know your life’s purpose and mission and you have no doubt that you’re exactly the person you were meant to be. But…if you’re like the rest of us…you need to pray. Do it. There’s no great secret to prayer. You just begin. And this is what you do.
For ten minutes each day, enter into the presence of God by being silent. For most of us, this is difficult. In a quiet place, quieten your heart. Quieten your mind. You can’t hear God speaking to you if your mind and heart are full of the noise of everyday life. This is very often the hardest part of prayer. Ask God to help you hear Him: “Dear Lord, teach me how to pray.” He will lead you by the hand and draw you close to His heart. Let Him. Be with Him for ten minutes. If your mind wanders, bring it back to Him. This inattention is part of our human nature, so ask Him to help you remain in His presence. As the days go by, you’ll enter prayerful silence more easily and remain with Him more comfortably and attentively.
The actual “doing” of prayer is getting to know Christ by allowing Him into the details of your life. The good stuff you’re thankful for, the bad stuff you need help with and the ugly stuff you’re afraid to tell anyone else. Here’s the thing about God: He already knows all your stuff anyway, but He LOVES that you want to tell Him about it. He wants to be included in your life. Prayer is a conversation with God. Sometimes it’s just thinking about Him. Sometimes it’s talking to Him. Sometimes it’s listening to Him. Prayer isn’t magic: it’s a relationship. And like any of our relationships, we have to give it time, give it our honesty and allow ourselves to be vulnerable. Getting started is the hardest part. And God knows that, too. He’ll help.
And here’s something else you can do: pray in church. Spend your prayer time in a church. What? Why would I want to do that? Can’t I pray at home just like I would pray in church? Well, sure you can. But if you’re new to prayer or if you want to deepen your prayer life, spend ten minutes a day praying in church. It can be hard to find a quiet place, but church is a quiet place. It can be hard to find a sacred space, but church is a sacred space. What better place to feel the closeness of God than in His house? If you have this intimate and quiet place available for you, why wouldn’t you take advantage of it? Here’s an even more outrageous suggestion: pray in a Catholic church, even if you’re not Catholic. We believe that Jesus is truly present in the Holy Eucharist so praying in a Catholic church is praying in the real presence of God. Even if you don’t have this faith in the Eucharist, just try it. Most Catholic churches are open for prayer every day and anyone is welcome to come in and pray. I would invite you to explore this experience for yourself. Sit quietly and allow Jesus to be with you. Allow Him to surround you with His presence. Open your heart to Him. And listen. Listen with your heart. Let it be filled with Him. Let Him fill it with Himself. One of my favorite prayers is: “Lord, take away everything in me that isn’t You.” This is our hope as Christians, to become more like our Savior. Our journey is a daily walk with Him. Ten minutes a day is a good place to start.
“You don’t know how to pray? Put yourself in the presence of God, and as soon as you have said, ‘Lord, I don’t know how to pray’ you can be sure you’ve already begun.” — St. Josemaria Escriva
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Mike Bagwell was our guest speaker on Sunday. He brought an amazing message from the Lord using the first three verses of Jonah 1. His message centered on a view words and phrases but with much depth and knowledge. Dr. Bagwell is a man of God by whom you should definitely avail yourself of hearing the Word of God preached. Dr. Bagwell was with us thru Wednesday teaching us greatly from the book of Jonah. Please view these messages on Facebook or YouTube. You will be blessed!
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us as God leads. Services are Sunday mornings 11AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.