On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Your online witness
Do you have a Facebook account? You probably do. If you’re “of a certain age” you probably signed up for it so you could keep up with your kids and grandkids. If you’re like me, maybe you were also able to reconnect with some of your high school and college friends that you’d lost touch with over the years. You check in every few days and see the latest photos and status updates and maybe you play a game or two. But you really don’t take Facebook too seriously. How about Twitter? Have you signed on to follow your favorite celebrities or sports stars? In the world the “Twitterverse” is an active, ever-changing landscape of political news, reduced to 140 characters. It’s a fun and mostly-harmless way to catch the latest news and occasionally put in your two-cents worth. I don’t take Twitter too seriously.
But if you aren’t valuing social media you might be missing out. Like it or not, social media is where much of our common societal discourse occurs. In many ways, social media like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and blogs have taken the place of the op-ed page of the newspaper. It’s where we gather together in the digital age. Immediate and worldwide, it’s where people connect, discuss, form opinions, challenge thoughts and pass on what’s important to them. Like anything else, social media is a tool and how you use it and what you use it for determines its value. It’s like learning to speak a new language. It takes practice, including knowing when to talk and when to listen. And social media can’t be a substitute for personal, face-to-face relationships. But if you’re a Christian, I think you need to include social media in your evangelization.
I’m a Catholic writer and blogger with both Facebook and Twitter accounts. Most everything I post is about faith. But most of you reading this probably use social media for staying in touch with friends and family. What better place to share your faith than with the people in your life? Now before you say, “But I’m not a writer,” or “I wouldn’t know where to begin” —-let me offer you a starting place. This is an idea that’s been around the net for a while, but I think it’s a good starting point.
Tithe your posts and tweets. That’s right, I said “tithe.” As Christians, we already know the Biblical history of tithing our treasure to God. A tithe was a tenth of the animals and produce which the Israelites gave to the Lord’s Temple. We’re called to share a tenth of our gross income with the Church. Why not also dedicate a tenth of your postings and tweets to the Lord’s work? Being a Christian means living and sharing our faith with others. What better place to share the Good News than where everyone is already gathering? You don’t have to be a theologian or priest or Biblical scholar. Start out small. Share your favorite faith author or book. Post a link to the author or the book, but make sure it’s a working link. Learn how to copy and paste URL addresses if you don’t already know. Share a link to your favorite ministry or charity. You’ll educate others about their work and the charity might benefit from a visitor’s donation, too. Share Scripture quotes that are meaningful to you, but don’t just post a verse. Tell your readers why this verse is important to you and how it’s helped enrich your faith life. If you post verses without connecting them to your relationship with Christ, you’ll miss out on making that person-to-person connection that’s at the heart of ministry.
Wow. Did I just say “ministry”? Yep. Using social media to share the Gospel can be a ministry just like leading a prayer group or making sandwiches for a soup kitchen. Post a prayer need you might have. It can be something you want to share with others, or it can remain a private prayer intention. Be a witness to what Christ is doing in your life or in the greater life of your family or your parish. Don’t be shy about sharing both the hills and the valleys of your faith journey. You’re already sharing your vacations, family weddings, graduations and celebrations online—share your faith in Christ as well. And remember I suggested this was a tithing experience. Begin by sharing a tenth of your online presence to God. You’ll be transformed when you invite Christ into your online life. You’ll be a witness to the Gospel. You’ll be enriched by the feedback you’ll get from others. But be wary, too. Sharing your faith means you’ll be challenged at times. You might even be ridiculed and mocked. Social media has a strong anti-faith presence. So be wary, but be fearless. Be like the Apostles and boldly share your love for Christ. Sow the seeds of the Good News in your corner of the internet and pray that the Holy Spirit will allow them to take root and bear good fruit. Working together for Him, we can help use the internet for His great purpose.
“In the world, you will have trouble. But have courage; I have conquered the world.” — The Gospel of St. John 16:33
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Fear or faith
Pastor Flood's message Sunday morning was very applicable to the present world situations. Seems the past two years, it has been one thing after another. All countries and people have their own program or secret agenda. Trust no one, but God and His Word. Everyone is questioning whether this is the end. Even non-Christians. We find in Matthew 24, the disciples also questioned.
There are not too many differences among religions and most teach things will get worse before Christ comes, not better. Most agree with that statement, but do most really believe? If most truly believed, it would change our dedication. Hebrews 2:25 teaches we should not forsake the assembling of ourselves together as we see the day of Christ's return approaching. Yet believers are forsaking attending the church of God. Apparently, they do not believe enough to change. Church attendance, like anything else, cannot and does not make you a Christian. Being a Christian happens by confessing your sin, believing Jesus died for your sin on the cross, was buried, rose again, and lives seated at the right hand of God Father in heaven. Accepting Jesus as your Saviour. Only God knows the future and how long the church will continue.
In Mark 4:35-40, we find the story of Jesus and the disciples in a boat during a wind storm. Jesus was asleep while the disciples feared for their life. When they woke Jesus, He told them they were afraid because they had no faith. When fear comes in, it is not of God. The disciples had just been taught by Jesus, witnessed Him heal the sick and raise the dead, etc. Yet a storm, a great storm, caused them to fear and to doubt. While fear controls, faith gives hope. They had no idea of a storm. While we are on the sea of life, trials and troubles come totally unexpectedly. We have waves of doubt and fear. Even though Jesus was asleep, He was present but silent. Jesus is always with us. His presence brings comfort and cast out fear. At our point of going down, where do we turn? With the disciples, Jesus rose, rebuked the sea and the storm with everything becoming calm. Christ controls everything, disease, death, nature......! We do not have to fear for Jesus is near. God's Word tells we should live by faith. We will be controlled by fear or live by faith. It's not easy in the storm of life. It is easier to fear than to have faith. Wrapped up in circumstances, we are defeated. In faith, there is still work to do. Keep on going and by faith give the storms of life to the Lord
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God's blessings to all!