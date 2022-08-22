On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The life of God
Grace. It’s something we hear about a lot. In songs and books and sermons. But what is grace? Could you explain it to someone who isn’t a Christian? Or, for that matter, to a fellow believer? In my experience, most folks have a pretty fuzzy notion of what grace really is. Unfortunately, lots of people use grace to describe a feeling that they experience in certain situations. Grace means feeling close to God, or experiencing consolation in prayer or feeling uplifted in worship.
In fact, grace isn’t a feeling or emotion at all. It’s the love and mercy of God, given freely and undeservedly to a believer. Grace is so fundamental to Christianity that St. Paul wrote that our relationship with Christ is “the gospel of the grace of God”(Acts 22:24). This grace is given to us first in Baptism, and then through the other Sacraments which Jesus instituted. There is actual grace and sanctifying grace, both of which justify and save us. “Grace is a participation in the life of God”(Catechism #1997). Grace is also that tugging of your heart to become more like Jesus. To love more, to forgive more, to seek forgiveness of your sins and to conform your heart to the Lord’s heart. It is supernatural because no one can do this without the grace of God.
We share the grace of God with others when we give His love away, just as freely and undeservedly as He loves us. When we are living in the grace of God, we can’t help but share it with others. It can’t be contained. Many years ago, I knew a priest whose presence was joyful, kind, forgiving, and powerful. I watched people blossom and grow in faith around him, like flowers nourished by the rain and the sun. I was one of them. I used to think that he chose people to befriend because he saw something special in us, but now I know I had things backwards. We began to feel and behave differently because he treated us as if we were special. We were transformed by how he saw us. That’s how grace works among us.
We are transformed by how Christ sees us. To Him, we’re His beautiful child. No matter how broken we feel, no matter what our sins might be, no matter how many times we’ve tried before and failed—in His eyes, we’re more precious than gold. Under His gaze, our wounds are healed, our sins forgiven, our hope restored. Grace isn’t some magical pixie dust. Like the Catechism says, it’s participating in the very life of God. It’s undeserved intimacy in the life of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Grace is what gives us supernatural life. Without it any hope for heaven is lost. When we confess our sins and receive Holy Communion, the grace that we receive is the life of God pulling us to His heart and giving us the strength and the will to lead others to Him as well. Like the priest I knew, a grace-filled life radiates love and encouragement, joy and acceptance. People will want what you have and will want to know how your life was transformed. Grace leads people to know God. What better way to spend your days here on earth than bringing other souls along on the road to heaven?
“Have you seen with the eyes of your soul how He looks at you with love?” — St. Teresa of Calcutta.
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
NEW CLASSES: Youth Programs every Wednesday night 7 pm. Classes will last about an hour so that youth can be home in plenty of time. There are groups for younger kids beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Young people need spiritual teaching and encouragement to get them through their week. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God. One-hour in your life and the lives of your kids can make a great difference.
WORSHIP: Be sure to listen to Pastor Flood's morning and evening message taken from 2 Corinthians 5 on Facebook or YouTube. This chapter describes the earthen vessels of flesh and blood in which we now reside. It also speaks to our heavenly dwelling not made with hands, eternal, heavenlies made of God. Verse 9 tells us to work for the Lord whether present or absent in our bodies. Work to be pleasing to God and accepted of Him. Our work is not for salvation. That was settled at Calvary and received by faith in Christ and God's grace. Our work is our service of love for His great love for us that we might have something to give back to Him
PRAYER: Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in)s chapter. Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved. Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
WELCOME: Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.