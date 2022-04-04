On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Supper with friends
They were Jesus’ closest friends. Mary, her sister Martha, and their brother Lazarus lived in the village of Bethany, not far from Jerusalem. They’re mentioned several times in the Gospels and Jesus loved the time He spent in their home. Bethany was a refuge for Him that allowed Him some time away from the crowds where He could quietly enjoy His dearest friends and closest disciples. So it wasn’t surprising that He would want to be with them on that particular Saturday evening just before the Passover feast. He knew that it would be the last Sabbath of His human life and He wanted to spend it with His friends. As the day ends, they’re enjoying the intimacy of a family meal, reclining together as Mary, Martha, and Lazarus serve as their hosts for the evening.
Our eyes follow Mary as she offers food and drink to Jesus and His Apostles. She knows them all well by now, giving each one their favorite morsels and making sure everyone has all that they need. Mary’s presence in the Gospels is central on only three occasions and in each one she’s seen sitting at the Lord’s feet. We remember when her sister Martha becomes angry because Mary doesn’t help serve Christ and His friends on an earlier visit. While Martha cooks, Mary sits at Jesus’ feet and listens to Him speak (Luke 10:38-42). Next, Mary is crying in sorrow before Christ at the death of her brother, Lazarus (John 11:32), and tonight, as she brings a special offering to Christ (John 12:1-8). Tomorrow, Jesus will leave them to ride into Jerusalem as the crowds wave their palm fronds shouting, “Hosanna!” But tonight, they are at home, enjoying each other’s company. As dinner ends and everyone talks and relaxes together, Mary slips out of the room. When she returns, she’s carrying a small pint jar of a costly perfume. Worth a year’s wages, the perfume called “nard” was used in Jewish homes in times of celebration, marriage, and to anoint the dead. Tonight Mary would unknowingly use it for all three of these purposes.
As she kneels before her Savior, Mary lets loose her long hair and anoints Jesus’ head and feet with the costly mixture. It’s an intimate and tender moment of extravagant love. Imagine it unfolding between them. Smell the rich, delicious fragrance of the perfume running down over His shining hair. It envelopes His Body with its delightful aroma. His flowing tunic is soon drenched with its pungency. Wherever Jesus goes over the next week, the perfume will go with Him. The fragrance of that love will cling to Him into the Passover; into the Garden of Gethsemane; into Herod’s hall; into Pilate’s courtyard; even into the cruel hands of the men who cast lots for His robes. Just as Jesus had foretold that evening, Mary’s gift of love would be remembered throughout time. With every lash of the scourge on His back, Mary’s gift was remembered. With each nail driven in His flesh, her love was felt. The sweet fragrance of her extravagant gift surely stayed with Christ as He hung on the Cross and poured out His own gift of life for our salvation. One gift of extravagant love followed by the ultimate extravagance of Love Himself, dying for you and for me. Mary teaches us the disciple’s way; how to serve others, love others and adore Jesus. Don’t hold back, don’t count the cost. Be with Him. Do for Him and for all those He loves. Don’t just give a little of yourself—give everything. Give your most precious gifts. The Lord sees them and loves you for them. Pour out your love for Him wherever and whenever you can. Let your very life be that precious fragrance our Lord breathed in that night at Mary’s house in Bethany. And pray that you’ll hear the same incredible words she heard Him say about her: “She has done a beautiful thing to Me.” (Mark 14:6)
“For we are the aroma of Christ….” — II Corinthians 2:15
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
He touched me
Pleasant Valley Baptist is looking toward Easter, April 17, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, Saviour of the world. Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having an Easter egg hunt, April 16, 12 noon-2pm. Round up all the kids to be with us for this special time. Also, make plans to be with us to worship God on Easter morning. Round up the family and come worship God together.
Cody and Heather Cranmore will be honored with a “Baby Sprinkle” (shower) April 24, after the evening service. God has blessed them once again with the expectation of another baby in May. Be with us to celebrate this gift from God with them.
Pastor Flood brought God's message from Matthew 9:27-30 concerning two blind men. They could not see Jesus and His miracles, but they heard the message and believed. Jesus ask them before he healed them if they believed He could. This question was to affirm their faith in Christ. They expressed their faith and were healed. They all ready knew they had a need for sight. In salvation, we must also acknowledge we are sin-sick with no means by which we can heal. We must understand, we are sinners needing to be healed. By faith, accept Jesus the Son of God, and His finished work God sent Him to do when he died on the cross. He came to redeem all, was buried and rose victorious over death and the grave.
God will touch with salvation every person who will cry out to Him for forgiveness through faith in Christ.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray for America, leaders, and the Russian invasion into Ukraine along with all the world struggles.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services. God's blessings to all!