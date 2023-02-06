Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church

Pastor Flood continued our study of the Beatitudes, Matthew 5. We have looked at the poor in spirit and those who mourn. Poor in spirit is to be humble before God realizing we are nothing of ourselves. God is everything. Mourn is to grieve over sin. Mourn over personal sin against holy God and over the sins of ones we love. Before one can earnestly mourn over sin, you must be poor in spirit acknowledging our own sinfulness and helplessness before a loving and forgiving God.

