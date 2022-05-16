On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The name of God
I’m confounded by something that’s been happening to me since my twenties. Though my given name is “Judith” I’ve always been known to family and friends as “Judy,” which has been just right as far as I’m concerned. “Judith” sounds far too grown-up for the person I imagine that I am. But something odd began to happen once I was out of graduate school and working as a psychotherapist. People began to call me “Miss Judy.” It started out slowly enough. The occasional bank teller. The seldom-seen convenience store clerk. Then I noticed even some of my friends and family were doing it, too. Where had this odd title come from? And who had given it to me? It sounded strangely antebellum to me. Out of a different age. And I didn’t much like it. I never said that I didn’t like it, though. People seemed to just naturally want to call me “Miss Judy.” Last week I was introduced to the mother of an acquaintance at a luncheon. This woman, who is about my own age, had adopted me as—-that name. In a matter of minutes! I don’t understand it. And it’s gotten me thinking about names and titles and things. Why do we call people what we call them? And, of course, all the names of God. Does He like them all? Is there one He prefers above the rest? And what do all His names tell us about Him?
Our God is one God in three distinct Persons–the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Each of these Persons has their own Name. In the Old Testament, by far the most common name of God is “Jehovah” which is used more than 6000 times. Others, like Yahweh, Adonai, Eolohim and El-Shaddai are also used. Jehovah comes from the Hebrew meaning “to be” or “He Who is.” It reminds me of the passage in Exodus where God reveals Who He is to Moses by instructing him to tell the Israelites that “I am that I am”(3:14). To me, this is God’s profound “unmoved mover” philosophical name. All existence flows from and rests in Him. In God, creation both comes into being and is sustained in being. God wills the universe and everything and everyone that is in it. I like knowing that God thinks of me at every moment—and has since the beginning of time. We can all rest in that knowing. Our Lord loves to think on us and from that, we draw our very lives.
The Second Person of the Holy Trinity is the Word of God, Jesus (John, Chapter One). Jesus means “God saves” and is the name the angel Gabriel revealed to Mary (Luke 1:31). Jesus is both Who God is and what God does. He saves. Whom does He save? “…all who call on the name of Jesus (Romans 10:13). The name of Jesus is the name of salvation. St. Paul holds the Holy Name of Jesus to be above all other names as he writes in Philippians (2:10) “At the name of Jesus every knee should bow…” We Catholics have a beautiful prayer called the “Litany of the Holy Name” which meditates on all the beautiful names and titles given to Christ (“the anointed One”). Glorious and tender names like “brightness of eternal light,” “meek and humble of heart,” “good Shepherd” and “King of Glory” among many more. It’s no wonder meditating on the Holy Name of Jesus has been a centuries-old prayer tradition in the Church. In that Name is our life and our hope. Our redemption.
The name of Jesus that is dearest to my own heart is “Emmanuel” which means “God with us.” A prophetic title first used by Isaiah (7:1-8; 15) it is the name St. Matthew references in his infancy narrative (1:22-23). God with us. Jesus is God with us, in us, living through us. In the Temple, there was a beautiful seamless curtain that enclosed the Holy of Holies which was, for the Jews, the very presence of God Himself in the Ark of the Covenant. At the moment of Jesus’ death on the Cross “the curtain of the temple was torn in two” (Matthew 27:51). Everything that had separated us from God under the law was made accessible to us through grace, through Jesus. He opened the way to heaven for us by opening His arms on the Cross. God with us. Emmanuel. Every Advent season begins with us singing my favorite Advent hymn: O Come O Come Emmanuel. Whenever we sing those words it reminds me that He, my Lord and Savior, is with me. He left heaven to save me and you–to ransom captive Israel, as the hymn says. To love us and to take us home to heaven. These days, we can forget just how very much God loves us and that, no matter the chaos that is around us, God is always in control. He has a plan for us. He has a plan for our world. Emmanuel is always with us and for us.
“…for the Mighty One has done great things for me and holy is his name.” — Luke 1:49
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Vacation Bible School June 23-29th, 6 to 8 pm. Begin now making plans to have your kids in VBS.
Pastor Flood has been bringing wonderful messages from God that you can really sink your spiritual teeth into. His morning message taken from Ecclesiastes 12 is a message about man's life that you need to hear. Likewise, the evening message, Revelation 21, teaching us about Heaven, is a must for everyone. Both of these messages will be a blessing and give you much food for thought.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelist, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved.
Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us as God leads. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.