On The Journey, Judy Bowman
The smells of Christmas
This time of year is filled with stuff that triggers our memories of Christmases past. Maybe nothing transports us to another time and place more immediately than the smells we associate with this season. I’ll bet you can easily name a half-dozen smells that come to mind. A fresh-cut Christmas tree. A bayberry candle. Cookies baking in the oven. A dusting of nutmeg on a cup of eggnog. Wood smoke. Incense at Mass. Scientists tell us that our sense of smell is very closely tied to our memories. Without requiring any thought on our part, a smell can call forth memories and emotions. I think this is especially true at Christmas, when smells and memories are so incredibly strong. After all, we don’t usually recall the “smells” of Halloween or Easter or Labor Day. Christmas is a time set apart for remembering.
We can imagine the smells of that first Christmas, too. Maybe a little more earthy than our modern holiday. The smells of hay and grain. The pungent odor of manure. The stone and the wood of the walls and the manger. The animal smells of the warm donkey, sheep, and goats. Later, of course, we would smell the spicy frankincense and myrrh brought by the Magi. The incense we use at Mass recalls the sweet smoke of the Temple priests as they prayed for the people of God. And myrrh which was used to anoint the bodies of the dead, foreshadowing the Crucifixion. Holy Scripture shares many verses about smells: from how the Lord enjoyed the odor of Noah’s animal sacrifices (Genesis 8:21), the sweet incense offered to Him by His priests (Exodus 30:26-27) to the anointing of Jesus by Mary of Bethany on the night before He died (John 12:3). St. Paul tells us that our very lives “are a Christ-like fragrance rising up to God”(II Corinthians 2:14). We associate holiness with a sweet aroma that is pleasing to God.
And we think of sin as having the acrid odor of corruption and decay. This seems logical since sin equals death and death stinks. When something or someone dies, cells break down, toxins emerge, tissues fall apart. And what was once the sweet aroma of life transforms into the noxious, rancid fester of decay.. One of my favorite images from Holy Scripture is the story of Jesus’ friend, Lazarus, who had died and been buried in a tomb. Jesus loved Mary and Martha, who were Lazarus’ sisters and He went to see them and give them comfort. But the comfort He planned to share went beyond the ordinary. He walked to Bethany to raise Lazarus from the dead. Even after his body had been rotting in the tomb for days. When He tells Martha what He’s about to do, ever-practical Martha gives one of the best one-liners in the Bible: “Lord, there will be a stench”(John 11:38). Jesus calls Lazarus to life and out of the grave he comes, still wrapped in his funeral shroud. Then, another great verse, as Jesus tells His followers, ”Unbind him, and let him go”(John 11:44).
And that, my friends, is exactly what Jesus does for you and for me in the Sacrament of Confession. Sin makes me stink. Serious sin disrupts my relationship with God–it takes my spiritual life away and leaves me dead inside. I’m wrapped up in the trappings of my bad choices, constrained by the shroud of sin. Confession frees me, it allows me to come clean and to encounter the life-giving mercy of my Savior. His grace unbinds me from my trappings and makes me a new creation, alive again in Him. Through His priest, I hear those great words of forgiveness and mercy. Like Lazarus, He raises me from the dead and lets me go free. He welcomes me back from the dead and my rotten stench is filled with His sweet aroma. Every confession is no less of a miracle than when Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. And He is waiting there to do the same for you.
Whether it’s been two weeks or 25 years since your last confession, this season of Advent is the perfect time to come home. As we prepare to welcome His birth in Bethlehem, confession prepares us to meet Him again in our hearts. You’ll be unbound from the binding of your sins and once again, you can offer your life as a sweet-smelling sacrifice to Him. Don’t be afraid. Coming home to the Lord smells like hope.
“…walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” — Ephesians 5:1-2
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist will celebrate Christmas 2022 December 18th, 10:30 am. Wesley Grinder, Christian and famed guitarist, will be our special guest. Mr. Grider has presented his wonderful music for the last several years honoring. Jesus Christ, Savior. We will also have our annual Ugly Sweater Contest. Everyone is encouraged to participate. Come and be blessed with the fun, glorious sounds of music, and the Word of God. The presentations and preaching will be followed by a wonderful meal of fellowship to which all are invited as our guests.
Pastor Flood brought a special precious message, Galatians 4:3-6. We don't know everything. There is so much more to God than He has revealed to us. God has given us just enough to be able to understand God incarnate.....God came.....in the flesh.....Jesus! Flesh like you and I. But more than just flesh. Jesus was 100 percent flesh (man) and 100 percent God. Jesus Christ came to die for everyone even though He knew everyone would not believe in Him. He knew only a few would accept Him.
Christ was required before the foundation of the world to come. Ephesians 1:4, Revelation 13:8, and 1 Peter 1:20 make reference to Christ preordained before foundation world. There was no other substitute and it was predetermined He would come and die to deliver us from our sin....only Jesus.
Christ had to be revealed. The very first prophecy in the Bible, Genesis 3:15, tells us Christ would come to suffer. This scripture tells us His heel will be bruised, Calvary.
There was a specific time for His coming. There was so much God had to orchestrate, bring together for the coming of Christ as a babe. History, the heavenlies, governments, events, all had to be in order. There will be another time when Christ will come in the clouds to take all believers with Him to heaven. After, He will return to earth to establish His earthly kingdom where He will rule and reign as King of Kings for 1,000 years.
Jesus came to satisfy (Matthew 5:17) and fulfill the law. Jesus was declared righteous by the law because He never sinned. By His righteousness, we can be saved. Romans 3:23 “For the wages of sin is death”. Death is certain to all and condemnation rest upon all sinners. John 3:18 He that believeth on Him is not condemned, but he that believeth not is condemned already because he has not believed on the name of the Son of God.
Psalm 85:10 teaches righteousness and mercy kissed at Calvary. Mercy and grace met and we can be justified in Christ. Just as if we never sinned (justified) because of the sinless, righteous Savior, Christ. “Though men might think God was causing a sinless Christ to suffer for His own sin, the truth is He suffered vicariously for theirs. He was wounded and pierced. His punishment obtained peace or well-being for us.”
Christ was required to be our sacrifice. The Old Testament sacrifices had to the very best not second best. The sacrifice required for our sin debt had to be greatest.....sinless perfect Son of God...Jesus.
All things will be subdued unto Himself. He is alive forever more. The sting of death is sin. The strength of sin is the law. The last enemy is death. Christ removed the sting of death and will someday destroy death. There will be no more dying. Quick story. Little boy was severely allergic to bee stings. On a truck trip with dad, a bee got in the truck cab. Little boy was terrified. As bee flew about, dad reached up and snatched the bee from the air holding it in his hand. After a bit he opened his hand frightening the child again. Dad told him not to fear. He had taken the sting and it could no longer harm the boy. Oh what a Savior!
Jesus attacked death in the flesh and won! He came to seek and to save the lost.
Pleasant Valley Baptist church has youth programs every Wednesday night at 7 pm. Classes last about an hour so youth can be home early. Beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Bring your children for a midweek time and join others in the sanctuary for your own refreshing from the Word of God.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Jewell Mitchell (great need), Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister (shut-in). Pray for our pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Pray for all who are now touched by some illness. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. Morning services are available on Facebook and YouTube.