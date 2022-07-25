On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A difficult prayer
Vatican City is a tiny country located within the city of Rome. It has its own police, its own court system, its own post office. The government of the Vatican has many departments that are responsible for its administration. It even has a Secretary of State. One of the most famous men who have held this post was Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val who served Pope Pius X. He was born in London in 1865 and his father was the Spanish ambassador. He received an excellent education, spoke several languages and, as a priest, rose quickly through the ranks of Church power and influence. Pope Pius X named him Cardinal in 1903, when Rafael was only 38 years old. But aside from all his many talents and diplomatic skills, the young Cardinal was known for his faith and his holiness. In fact, most Catholics might not know that one of their favorite prayers was written by him. It’s called the “Litany of Humility” and it’s one of the most beautiful and most difficult prayers I’ve ever prayed.
It’s difficult because humility is a call to martyrdom. It means dying to self and that’s the hardest thing in the world to do. It’s impossible without the Holy Spirit. To begin with, being humble doesn’t mean being timid or insecure or spineless. Humility isn’t low self-esteem or feelings of inferiority. It doesn’t mean withdrawing from the challenges of life or being a pushover. Humility is seeing yourself honestly and realizing that you are not God. We know that everything we have is a gift from God and apart from Him, we are nothing. Humility makes us grateful. We give thanks to The Lord for everything, including our suffering. Humility knows that God is in control of everything, at every moment, and our surrender to His will gives Him glory.
When we put the needs and wants of other people before our own, it pleases God. When love is how we live, humility is in our hearts. Humility is serving others, obedience to our Maker and contentment in God’s plan for my life. He loves me completely and I belong completely to Him. I don’t have to “do” anything to impress Him. Humility goes against the ways of the world. This prayer, written by a Secretary of State, calls me to live in humility and to experience the peace of Christ in my heart. I hope it will do the same for you.
“The Litany of Humility”
By Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val
“O Jesus, meek and humble of heart, hear me.
From the desire of being esteemed, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being loved, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being extolled, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being praised, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being preferred to others, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being consulted, deliver me, Jesus.
From the desire of being approved, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being humiliated, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being despised, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of suffering rebukes, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being calumniated, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being forgotten, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being ridiculed, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being wronged, deliver me, Jesus.
From the fear of being suspected, deliver me, Jesus.
That others may be loved more than I, Jesus grant me the grace to desire it.
That, in the opinion of the world, others may increase and I may decrease, Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.
That others may be chosen and I, set aside, Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.
That others may be praised and I, unnoticed, Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.
That others may be preferred to me in everything, Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.
That others may become holier than I, provided that I may become as holy as I should, Jesus, grant me the grace to desire it.
Amen.”
“The three greatest virtues of Christianity: humility, humility, humility.” — St. Augustine
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Time to be thinking about school. Pleasant Valley will be having “Back To School Splash, Splash, Splash” on August 6, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a blow-up slide, bouncy house, water activities, and lots of good things to eat. Mark your calendars and fill up your car with kids. Lots of fun and treats to be had by all.
Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, August 7th. The gospel group, Bondservants, will be with us for this special service starting at 10:30 am. Pleasant Valley Baptist invites everyone to worship with us. If you have attended, previous member, or never worshipped with us, we want you to join us for Homecoming. It will be a wonderful day of thanking God for all His blessings with a fantastic meal after the service. You can get fed spiritually and physically.
Wednesday night Youth Programs will begin on August 10th, 7 pm. Classes will last about an hour so that youth can be home in plenty of time. There will be groups for younger kids beginning at 3 years old thru 5th grade, and 6th grade thru 12. Young people need spiritual teaching and encouragement to get them through their week.
Pastor's message Sunday related to truth. Truth for most people is relative depending on who is speaking and about what. God and His Word is absolute truth. He and His truth never changes or waivers. Be sure to listen to the entire message on Facebook or YouTube.
Continue to keep PVBC in your prayers. Praying especially for Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Dot McAllister (shut-in). Pray for our Pastor(s), churches, evangelists, and missionaries. Earnestly pray for our country and our leaders. Pray for souls to be saved. Be expecting Jesus' return. Keep looking up!
Pleasant Valley Baptist would be so honored to have you worship with us. Services are Sunday mornings 11 AM and evenings 6 PM. Wednesday service 7 PM. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.