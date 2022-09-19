On The Journey, Judy Bowman
St. Josemaria Escriva
Most everyone knows St. Teresa of Calcutta and her work with the poorest of the poor. But unless you’re Catholic, you might not know of another modern-day saint named Josemaria Escriva. He was a Spanish priest who died in 1975 and he was recognized as a saint in 2002. He is called “the Saint of ordinary life.” He wrote extensively about living each moment in service and in holiness. He believed that every vocation in life was a path to sainthood and his writings are a challenge to each one of us to live our faith to the fullest. Because he lived in our time, he’s easy to read. One of his most famous quotes challenges me every day.
“Don’t say: That person gets on my nerves. Think: That person sanctifies me.” Ouch. That really hit home for me. It makes me look too closely at my own heart and my own sins. And it feels so much like something Jesus would have said. Of course, that’s how saints work. They think so little of themselves that our Lord can speak through them. This quote gets to the core of our relationship with other people and reminds me of something the Alabama nun, Mother Angelica once said: “If it wasn’t for people, we’d all be saints.” That one always makes me laugh, but it also reveals a great truth about our faith and our struggle to live it each day. Christianity exists in relationships. The Holy Trinity itself is a relationship. Our salvation is a relationship. We live out the Kingdom of God in our relationships with family, friends, and neighbors. Reading the Gospels, we see how much of Jesus’ time and teaching was spent in healing broken relationships. How we accept and love other people is the fruit of our faith journey.
And that’s why that quote from St. Josemaria really speaks to me. “Don’t say: That person gets on my nerves. Think: That person sanctifies me.” Rather than just getting annoyed by that tedious coworker or the teenager who never listens to you—we can use those moments as opportunities to grow in grace. Ask God to show you what part of yourself needs working on, as if the other person is a spotlight on your faults, pointing them out to us. How can I grow in humility? How can I let go of the times that person has hurt me? How can I use this moment to become more patient? Like we hear in Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Our relationships with other people are opportunities to grow in grace and to become more like Christ. But like every other aspect of life, we have to invite Jesus in to show us the way and to reveal to us how He wants us to grow.
Every time someone “gets on your nerves,” it’s the whisper of the Holy Spirit inviting us to grow in our faith. Rather than an emotional knee-jerk reaction to being irritated or angry, recognize the moment as a chance to practice a virtue that you need to grow. You can’t do this without the help of the Holy Spirit. So pray that the eyes of your heart will be opened to see that part of you that’s being “sharpened” by the other person. This prayer by Thomas Merton is one of my favorites:
"My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it. Therefore will I trust you always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone. Amen."
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
WORSHIP: Be sure to listen to Pastor Flood's messages on Facebook and YouTube. Wonderful morning service past Sunday. Pastor's message from God came from Hebrews 1. Christianity is waning in America with fewer and fewer people identifying as Christian. With time being close for the church to go home, church is now mostly an option if there is nothing else to do. Services in far too many churches is everything but worship. No longer does Holy Spirit lead lives, churches, and services. The theme is geared to appeal to the flesh, get people in, and entertainment. People must have an attitude and desire to worship God and Him alone if we are to please Him. Sadly, in the majority of Bible-preaching churches, the pews are empty that could be and should be filled. Every Christian is a peculiar person. Others should see something different from the world.
Hebrews 1 instructs, God spoke to man, the prophets. God still speaks. A man speaking to a man is just men talking. But, when God speaks through a man, it is God speaking. Our churches must be lead by men of God to whom God speaks so they might bring to us God's message. Jesus Christ came and spoke. The Word speaks with revelation of God, teaching and answering prayers. Holy Spirit speaks by impressions, other people, messages, songs, etc. God still speaks.
Jesus Christ is the heir to all things, creator of the world, purgerer of our sins, several of many. Angels are messengers of God used of God in magnificent ways. They are great in duty and power. But Christ is greater. Christ is the great proclaimer. His motivation is God's love for sinners. To give sinners hope is His motive and grace is His method. He is the great protector with all power. Psalms 1 tells us to delight in the law of the Lord and meditate therein. Christians don't meditate on the law of the Lord nor hold it in the greatest esteem. The book of Hebrews instructs us Christ is greater, better than all else.
