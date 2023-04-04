On Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 45-minute ranger-led fishing program at Lee & Gordon's Mills at 71 Red Belt Road in Chickamauga.
During the American Civil War, food was very often in short supply. Many times, soldiers relied on fishing to try and fill a void in their daily food intake. Fish provided protein, which in turn, gave soldiers energy to conduct the various tasks required of them. It also provided an escape from the horrors they witnessed and gave them a sense of respite and of home.
However, soldiers did not carry fishing poles or tackle in order to catch fish. So, how did they catch fish? We hope to answer this question and others about how fishing provided sustenance and healing both 160 years ago and today. We would like to thank the City of Chickamauga for allowing us the opportunity to conduct this program on their property. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes appropriate for the weather. Chairs, sunscreen, and water are also recommended.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.