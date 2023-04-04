On Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 45-minute ranger-led fishing program at Lee & Gordon's Mills at 71 Red Belt Road in Chickamauga.

During the American Civil War, food was very often in short supply. Many times, soldiers relied on fishing to try and fill a void in their daily food intake. Fish provided protein, which in turn, gave soldiers energy to conduct the various tasks required of them. It also provided an escape from the horrors they witnessed and gave them a sense of respite and of home.

