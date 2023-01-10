Eagle Scouts

From left: Jackson Ellis, Austin Raines and Zach Scheeler.

 Contributed

Three local Scouts were recently awarded Scouting’s highest achievement, the rank of Eagle Scout. The new Eagles are Jackson Ellis, Austin Raines and Zach Scheeler, who are all long-time members of Troop 99, which is chartered through Ringgold United Methodist Church.

To achieve the rank of Eagle, a Scouts must demonstrate that they have lived by and will continue to live by the principles of Scouting, complete at least 21 required merit badges, and complete other requirements such as holding leadership positions within the troop, performing community service hours and participating in troop activities. Additionally, every Eagle Scout candidate is required to complete a large-scale community service project that is fully conceptualized, funded, and directed by the candidate.

Article submitted by Megan Raines, wife of Scoutmaster Jonathan Raines.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In