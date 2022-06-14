The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) has appointed Roger Bowman of Ringgold as board member emeritus. This honorary position was extended to Bowman at GACD’s June 7 board meeting in Macon, Ga., in recognition of his long and valued history with the Association and efforts in promoting soil and water conservation.
GACD board members emeritus act as advisors to the board of directors, adding to the board’s knowledge and experience, and provide enhanced continuity of leadership. Board members emeritus shall have all rights and privileges of other board members, except they shall not have voting privileges.
Bowman has been a district supervisor for the Catoosa County Conservation District since 2000 and has served as chair for 19 years. He served as a board member of GACD for 12 years, most recently serving as vice president. He was inducted into the Southeastern Conservation Hall of Fame in 2021 and the GACD Hall of Fame in 2018. His father, Roger Bowman Sr., was a founding member of the Catoosa County Conservation District and is also a member of GACD’s Hall of Fame.
Bowman grew up as the third generation on a 350-acre farm in Catoosa County. Helping his father install terraces and retention ponds on their ridgeland farm and maintain drainage systems on their bottomland farm, he had an early firsthand education on contemporary conservation practices. While in high school he worked as summer intern with the local Soil Conservation Service (now the Natural Resources Conservation Service). This, along with his participation in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Natural Resources Conservation program, solidified his interest in natural resource conservation.
He graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and began working in sales for an industrial company in Nashville, serving the mining, construction, and forestry industries. During this time he completed his Master of Business Administration at Vanderbilt University. In 1991 he founded a company distributing and servicing power generation systems in Kentucky and Tennessee. This business expanded to include operations in North and South Carolina and Georgia.
In 1997, Bowman and his wife Kay moved back to the farm in Catoosa County where now, six generations of the Bowman family have walked on Full Circle Farm. During this time he served the county as chair of the Planning and Zoning Board for several years and later as vice chair of the Economic Development Authority. His love of the land and its conservation also fostered a lifelong passion for hunting, ﬁshing and training bird dogs. He is a long-time history researcher and genealogist, and serves on the board of the Catoosa County Historical Society.
Bowman and Kay met at the University of Georgia and have been married 57 years. They live in Ringgold and have three children, six grandchildren and one great grandson. Family is the largest part of their lives.