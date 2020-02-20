Marty and Garrett Rolen

Guitars for Garrett Benefit, which comes to North Georgia Fairgrounds Feb. 29, will help the Rolen family with cancer treatment expenses for son Garrett. Pictured: Marty Rolen and his son Garrett Rolen.

 Contributed

Nashville recording artist Robby Hopkins is set to headline Guitars for Garrett on Feb. 29 at the North Georgia Fairgrounds benefiting cancer patient Garrett Rolen.

Rolen is an 18-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, three years ago. According to his father Marty, Rolen has lost over 100 pounds in his battle against cancer and undergone T-Cell Fusion treatments in Houston, Texas. He is currently waiting an opportunity to get into another trial treatment program, he said.

The benefit is a concert, meal, raffle and auction to help with medical and travel-related expenses for Garrett’s treatment. Guitars for Garrett is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4-8 p.m. at the North Georgia Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive in Dalton, Ga. Admission is free and all ages are invited. Donations are welcome.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2633893276730347/, or contact Donna Hopkins by phone at (706) 260-5793 or email donnahopkins1@rocketmail.com .

