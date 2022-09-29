Stemming from last year’s encore performance of “Catch Me If You Can,” when the Ringgold High School Performing Arts program raised nearly $30,000 for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort, RHSPA announces ‘Center Stage,’ where each season the program will select one area charity to receive funds from a dedicated performance. The inaugural Center Stage recipient will be Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, when RHSPA performs the popular musical ‘Newsies’ on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

“Last year, one of our cast members brought up the idea of helping kids in the Ukraine, and everyone immediately loved the idea,” said RHSPA Theater Director Jané Ellis. “This year, our students decided that we should make this happen annually, and we’re excited that Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will take center stage as our inaugural charity. This is the finest example of kids helping kids.”

