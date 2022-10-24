Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run. The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for area kids. The proceeds from the race will also sponsor three LaFayette High School female scholarships and help fund the “Shop with a Firefighter/Cop” program.
LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold says, “I am excited to see this event happen this year especially because of the wonderful cause that it supports by the funds raised by the run.”
This is the 11th year for the 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
LaFayette Woman’s Club race director Rachel Oesch Willeford says the community support is amazing. “Every year more and more businesses, organizations, and individuals want to sponsor this race. This is our biggest sponsorship year to date.”
Fire Services Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks says the Shop with a Cop program is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. “It is a very humbling and emotional experience. That’s why I usually wear sunglasses during the event to hide the occasional tears.”
LaFayette High School Principal Maggie Stultz says the scholarships really help, “The more opportunity we can give to help students fulfill their dreams of going to college the better. This race helps three female students get one step closer to reality.”
Early bird registration continues through Nov. 16. Individual registration is $30 and teams of five cost $120. The cost after Nov. 15 is $35 for the individual registration and $140 for teams. There will be awards for first-, second- and third-place race winners in each age group category.