Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run. The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for area kids. The proceeds from the race will also sponsor three LaFayette High School female scholarships and help fund the “Shop with a Firefighter/Cop” program.

LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold says, “I am excited to see this event happen this year especially because of the wonderful cause that it supports by the funds raised by the run.”

Article submitted by LaFayette Woman’s Club.

