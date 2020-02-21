The new Read with Pets and Pals program at the Catoosa County Library is gaining in popularity.
On Feb 19, children again had the opportunity to read to cats brought in by North Georgia Animal Alliance.
“We have all ages -- teens, middle schoolers and toddlers -- interacting with the cats,” says Shannon Neal, Youth and Outreach Coordinator for the library. “The cats have been really lovey-dovey with the kids.”
Neal says she hopes the program will not only promote reading but result in some of the cats finding homes. “All the cats are available for adoption through NGAA,” she says.
People can also enter the library’s weekly contest for prizes by posting on Facebook a photo of their children reading or being read to, with or without a pet, along with the hashtag #ReadWithPetsAndPals. Winners will get to choose prizes from “Mrs. Shannon's Treasure Box.”
Children can read to cats at the Catoosa County Library every third Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.