Citizens read aloud Declaration of Independence

A group of local citizens gathered at the courthouse in Ringgold on July 4 to read aloud the Declaration of Independence.

 Nick Ware

More than a dozen Catoosa County residents gathered at the courthouse in Ringgold on July Fourth to read aloud the Declaration of Independence. It's been a local tradition for more than 10 years.

Each person was provided with a copy of the Declaration and the group took turns reading parts aloud.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

