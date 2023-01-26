Professional boxing is coming to the Colonnade in Ringgold on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a slate of 16 fighters.
KSOUTH Promotions, run by Kevin Kennemore, has been sponsoring boxing events for the past five years in Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri. This will be Kennemore’s first time in Ringgold, but he says he plans to make it one of his regular venues.
Kennemore’s relationship with boxing began when he was very young and training with Charlie and Al’s Boxing Team at the National Guard Armory and then Warner Park in Chattanooga. He says his first fight was at six years old. By the time he was 18, he had fought in Tennessee, New York, New Mexico, California, Canada, Cuba and Russia.
At 21 years old, Kennemore’s life took a tragic turn. He says he got involved with drugs and became a “victim of the war on drugs” and ended up incarcerated for 25 years on a “non-valid charge.”
Once Kennemore had served his sentence, he wasted no time returning to what he says he knows and loves best: boxing. His ultimate goal is to own a gym that will help young people find a focus for their lives and keep them on a good track.
Kennemore spent several years as a trainer, he says, taking boxers to the famous Floyd Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas to hone their skills. But promoting matches is now his primary focus.
The match in Ringgold will feature 16 boxers from a number of states. The cost to attend is $35 for a regular ticket and $75 for a VIP ticket, which includes a seat close to the ring and a taco buffet. Payment is cash only.
The slate of boxers
Joshua Villion (N.Y.) vs. Logan Coker (Mo.)
Ernest Cuezas (S.C.) vs. Printice Canada (Mo.)
Djibril Diakite (N.Y.) vs. Phillip Lars (La.)
Kristian Daniel (Slovakia via Las Vegas) vs. DeVaughtae Bess (Mo.)
Samuel McCoy (N.C.) vs. Eric Bossler (Tn.)
Khalid Johnson (S.C.) vs. Keason Freeman (S.C.)
Ryan Moraes (S.C.) vs. Douglas Diggs (Wash., D.C.)
Elijah Williams (N.Y.) vs. (To be announced)
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.