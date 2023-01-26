Kevin Kennemore and boxer

Professional boxing is coming to the Colonnade in Ringgold on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a slate of 16 fighters.

KSOUTH Promotions, run by Kevin Kennemore, has been sponsoring boxing events for the past five years in Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri. This will be Kennemore’s first time in Ringgold, but he says he plans to make it one of his regular venues.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

