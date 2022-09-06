On Aug. 31st, local celebrities, raising money for the Friends of the Library fundraiser, prepared to get “pied.”

The totals were in and Dr. Aaron Ford raised the most money for the library. He got “Pied in the Face” by runner-up Henry Gilbert.

