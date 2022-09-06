From left: Lecia Eubanks, director of Cherokee Regional Library System; Stacey Meeks, LaFayette Emergency Services; Maggie Stultz, principal of LaFayette High School; Mayor Andy Arnold, City of LaFayette; Brian Hart, Walker County Government; Tim York, director of LaFayette Library; winner Dr. Aaron Ford, Ford Chiropractic; Elijah Parker, Peach State Federal Credit Union; Henry Gilbert, The Bank of LaFayette; Rachel Oesch Willeford, president of the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library; Robert Wardlaw, Lucky Eye Q BBQ.
All celebrity contestants with Friends president Rachel Oesch Willeford, holding up the hand of winner Dr. Aaron Ford.
From left: Lecia Eubanks, director of Cherokee Regional Library System; Stacey Meeks, LaFayette Emergency Services; Maggie Stultz, principal of LaFayette High School; Mayor Andy Arnold, City of LaFayette; Brian Hart, Walker County Government; Tim York, director of LaFayette Library; winner Dr. Aaron Ford, Ford Chiropractic; Elijah Parker, Peach State Federal Credit Union; Henry Gilbert, The Bank of LaFayette; Rachel Oesch Willeford, president of the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library; Robert Wardlaw, Lucky Eye Q BBQ.
On Aug. 31st, local celebrities, raising money for the Friends of the Library fundraiser, prepared to get “pied.”
The totals were in and Dr. Aaron Ford raised the most money for the library. He got “Pied in the Face” by runner-up Henry Gilbert.
After the winner was announced and “pied,” community members donated $10 each to “Pie” their favorite celebrity.
Pie in the Face winner Ford says he likes pie. “I am happy to help out the library any way I can. My wife is very involved in the Friends of the Library and we know firsthand how essential the library is to this community. I am honored to be a part of the event and eating pie is a sweet reward.”
The local celebrities were Mayor Andy Arnold, City of LaFayette; Dr. Aaron Ford, Ford Chiropractic; Henry Gilbert, Bank of LaFayette; Commissioner Brian Hart, Walker County; Chief Stacey Meeks, City of LaFayette; Elijah Parker, Peach State Federal Credit Union; Maggie Stultz, LaFayette High School principal; Robert Wardlaw, Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q; and Tim York, LaFayette Library.
The local celebrities have been raising money for the fundraiser since June. Donation jars were stationed around the community, at The Bank of LaFayette, and at the library.
Friends of the Library President Rachel Oesch Willeford thanked everyone involved. “We appreciate everyone who donated to the fundraiser. The LaFayette community continues to support our library. A big thanks goes to our ‘Pie’ celebrities for making this tasty event a success.”
All the money raised will go to fund programs and services at the library.