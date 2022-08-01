The “Pie in the Face” fundraiser contest is happening now through Aug. 31.
Nine local celebrities are asking for cash/check donations and have agreed to get a pie in the face if they raise the most money for the library. Collections jars are located around town at celebrities’ businesses and at the LaFayette Library and The Bank of LaFayette.
The local celebrities competing to raise the most money are LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold; Dr. Aaron Ford, Ford Chiropractic; Henry Gilbert, The Bank of LaFayette; Commissioner Brian Hart, Walker County; LaFayette Police Chief Stacey Meeks; Elijah Parker, Peach State Federal Credit Union; Maggie Stultz, LaFayette High School principal; Robert Wardlaw, Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q; and Tim York, LaFayette Library.
Friends of the Library president Rachel Oesch Willeford says all the celebrities are excited to raise money for the library but not all of them want to eat pie on Aug. 31. “Everyone seems to be having a lot of fun with this event. There is a “Pie War” happening on social media with celebrities asking folks to donate money to an opponent. Other celebrities want to win the contest and get to eat pie. Whatever happens it is a win-win for the library.”
The Pie in the Face event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The public is encouraged to attend. The winner of the Pie in the Face fundraiser will get a pie in his/her face at the event. The event will also be available to watch on the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page.
All the money raised will go to fund programs and services at the library.