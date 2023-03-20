Visitors Center at Chickamauga Battlefield

Visitors Center at Chickamauga Battlefield Park

On Saturday, April 1, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, requests volunteers to help clear brush and debris from the historic Brigadier General Bushrod Johnson earthworks and paint cannon carriages belonging to Capt. Tyler Peeple’s Georgia Battery, both located on Chickamauga Battlefield.

Sign-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Park staff will then lead volunteers to the project site. Come dressed for outdoor work and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. For safety reasons and due to the nature of the work, clothing should include long-sleeved shirts, long pants, tennis shoes or work boots. Tools, gloves, and other personal protective equipment will be provided. Come prepared for the weather, as the project will be conducted rain or shine.

