On Saturday, April 1, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, requests volunteers to help clear brush and debris from the historic Brigadier General Bushrod Johnson earthworks and paint cannon carriages belonging to Capt. Tyler Peeple’s Georgia Battery, both located on Chickamauga Battlefield.
Sign-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Park staff will then lead volunteers to the project site. Come dressed for outdoor work and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. For safety reasons and due to the nature of the work, clothing should include long-sleeved shirts, long pants, tennis shoes or work boots. Tools, gloves, and other personal protective equipment will be provided. Come prepared for the weather, as the project will be conducted rain or shine.
After the event, an interpretive program will be conducted by Park Historian Jim Ogden on the role Peeple’s Battery played during the Battle of Chickamauga.
Since its inception in 1996, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to serving their communities. For 27 years, thousands of volunteers have gathered at battlefields and historic sites across the country to participate in this annual event. The park hopes to further increase participation at our Park Day event again this year.
For more information about Park Day at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact Will Wilson, volunteer coordinator at 706-866-9241 ext. 137 or by email at will_wilson@nps.gov.