Rising fourth-graders to rising sixth-graders are invited to participate in Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park’s annual summer day camp.
The park will conduct one camp at Chickamauga Battlefield, held June 28 to July 1 (Tuesday through Friday). The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Dyer House at 263 Dyer Road in Chickamauga.
There will be a second camp held at Lookout Mountain Battlefield from July 13-15 (Wednesday through Friday). This camp will also begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 110 Point Park Road in Lookout Mountain, Tenn.
Lunch is not included at either camp, so participants should plan for lunch after being released. As a reminder, the majority of the camp is held outdoors, so please plan accordingly.
Campers will have opportunities to participate in many activities that soldiers engaged in during the Civil War and learn about the struggles they endured. They will also take part in other activities focused on the park’s varied history. Campers will learn the importance of battlefield preservation by participating in preservation efforts within the park.
The registration deadline for camp is June 17. Please contact the park by emailing chch_education@nps.gov or by calling 706-866-9241, ext. 117 to request registration information.