If you’ve never heard of Pete the Cat, you probably don’t have young children or grandchildren. Pete is a cat in a children’s book series -- a cat who is always finding himself in unusual circumstances, like stepping in piles of strawberries and blueberries that turn his white shoes red and blue.
But no matter what happens to Pete, he’s cool with it -- everything is always okay in the end, and that is one of the big messages of the books: things will be all right.
Things were especially good at the Catoosa County Library on Feb. 19 when 140 children and adults gathered for a party to celebrate the unveiling of a Pete the Cat painting created specifically for the library by the books’ illustrator, James Dean.
The Catoosa County Literacy Task Force, a group of people from several agencies throughout the area, as well as members of the community, reached out to several children’s authors as it planned new programs to promote reading. When task force member Lynn Kiser contacted James Dean, his response was a generous and resounding yes.
Dean donated money to buy Pete the Cat books and materials for all the Title 1 schools in Catoosa County. He also painted a Pete the Cat scene on canvass just for the library.
Dean quit his job as an electrical engineer at the age of 39 to pursue art. He was painting landscapes and buildings until he went to an animal shelter one day and adopted a black kitten. He painted a caricature of his cat that was so popular with friends that he started selling cat paintings.
A chance meeting of Dean and children’s author Eric Litwin gave birth to the Pete the Cat books, many of which have landed on the New York Times bestseller list.
On the day Catoosa Library unveiled its painting, children were treated to an appearance by Pete the Cat “himself” -- it just so happened that the Catoosa Learning Center had a Pete the Cat costume.
There was a story time, blue food and drinks (Pete is blue), pictures with Pete -- and finally the blue veil was pulled from the painting of the famous feline.
“Everyone had a lot of fun,” says Shannon Neal, Youth and Outreach coordinator for the library. “We appreciate James Dean so much. We welcome the public to come see our Pete the Cat painting and to check out all the great programs we have at the library.”