Christian Simon

The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), an annual tradition in Rome, will be held April 10-13.

The sale will begin 0n Monday, April 10, at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The sale will continue Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out.

