For the past 19 years North LaFayette Elementary School’s art program has provided students the opportunity to learn about various artists and art history, as well as creating and experiencing art all around our community and state.
Mrs. Farmer, the school’s art teacher, recognizes student’s artworks through various art exhibitions and art shows. Every year she recognizes 12 talented artists for their artworks. These artists are awarded the Artist of the Year Award. This award is based on students' exemplary artworks, having a positive attitude about art, enjoying art class and being creative. Students shine artistically all year.
The following students were awarded Artist of Year for the 2019-20 school year:
Kindergarten
- Logan Martin - Tiger Jungle Art
- Priscilla Patishtan - Shape Love Bug
First grade
- Wyatt Monroe - Hawaiian Volcano Art
- Brynn Raines - Monkey Jungle Art
Second grade
- Riley Lyles -Tropical Hawaiian Fish Art
- Tatum Burgess - Glittery Colorful Chameleon
Third grade
- Jake Rhudy - Blue MaCaw
- Analeigh Biggs - Colorful Hummingbird
Fourth grade
- Caiden Williamson - Pirate Ship Fish Bowl
- Sudheeksha Racha - Hawaiian Hula Girl
Fifth grade
- Luke Hopkins - Hawaiian Volcano Art
- Sierra Davis - Sunflower Pot Fish Bowl
This year North LaFayette Elementary School is partnering with local businesses to display these students' artworks within the LaFayette community. The businesses listed below will display students' artwork over the next few months:
- CJ’s Southern Traditions
- Ready Clinic (Jennifer McDaniel)
- Bank of LaFayette Bank (Julie Carter)
- ReMax (Joanna Jackson)
- Synovus Bank (Anissa Collins)
- Ben Bradford (law firm)
- Lindsay Bradford (Bradford Title Agency)
- That’s So Mimi (Kimberly Carlock).
North LaFayette Elementary appreciates local businesses supporting the students' art program.
Coming this summer, North LaFayette Elementary School's art program is currently working on a schoolwide art project for the school black top. Students have made artwork in the style of Romero Britto, and the school will paint the playground black top with selected artworks from the students. The goal is to have students' work projected to scale on the blacktop to beautify the playground.
The City of LaFayette and Talley Construction are helping the school repave the blacktop to prepare to paint the blacktop. North Lafayette Elementary thanks them for all they do for the school.
Visit https://britto.com/ for more information on artist Romero Britto.