LaFayette Presbyterian, 107 N. Main St., has entered a new partnership with a sister congregation in the suburbs outside Nashville.
The New Creation Church in Hendersonville, Tenn., is a young congregation with many young adult couples with children. One of their ministries is a disaster response team to be equipped with a state-of-the art trailer stocked with supplies and materials needed to respond to natural disasters in the Tennessee, North Alabama, North Georgia region. There have been several such disasters in recent years.
The pastors of the two churches are brothers. Pastor of LaFayette Presbyterian is Clay Gunter. Pastor of the New Creation Church is Keith Gunter. The New Creation Church is blessed with many able, young adults, but not so much with ample funding. The LaFayette congregation is one of the oldest churches in Northwest Georgia (1836) and has a vigorous congregation with many older adults and generous financial resources.
The LaFayette church recently sent a $5,000 contribution toward equipping the disaster relief trailer. Combining the strengths of both congregations allows both to carry out this exciting ministry in ways that neither could do separately.
Elder Rebecca Adair Beloney of New Creation, writing a note of appreciation to LaFayette Presbyterian, says: “Being the church in these volatile times is a continual challenge, and one we plan to keep striving to meet. You have blessed our efforts.”
Ongoing sharing between the congregations about this combined ministry will encourage and strengthen both in their efforts to live out Matthew 25, caring for the poor, needy, imprisoned, and homeless. The disaster relief ministry adds to the ongoing local outreach of LaFayette Presbyterian, which includes a food pantry in the memorial park next to the church, support for shelters in the community, and support for returning citizens from prison through the Correctional Task Force.
Article submitted by David Boyle, Outreach coordinator, LaFayette Presbyterian Church.