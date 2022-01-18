As temperatures begin to drop, many Georgia motorcyclists will continue to enjoy riding through the winter months. During the year’s most hectic and challenging riding season, the Department of Driver Services (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) offers some helpful strategies to enjoy and stay safe during cold weather riding.
Choose the right gear
This is the perfect time of year to make sure that all motorcycle gear is compliant with the Georgia Department of Transportation. In the winter, a full-face helmet gives the most protection from frigid weather and wind. Water-resistant gear that is adaptable to weather changes provides comfort and warmth on cold rides.
Keep warm
Take the three-layer approach to dress for winter motorcycle riding. A thermal that retains warmth and hugs the body can serve as the base layer. The middle layer of clothing should be snug and have enough room for ventilation and flexibility. A riding coat is the third and outer layer that seals in the warmth and gives protection.
Consider safety and traffic
Plan a trip to account for road delays and check weather forecasts. Find a news source or app that you trust to give reliable and accurate weather information. Avoid travelling during peak traffic times to avoid the holiday rush. Traffic apps provide real-time data to help avoid travel times with the most congestion.
Inspect your motorcycle
Before getting on the road, your motorcycle needs to be in great shape to continue to ride in the winter. Check your motorcycle’s battery charge and indicator lights. Tires lose pressure in cold weather; check tires to ensure each one has the appropriate amount of pressure.
Watch out for road hazards
The winter season brings an additional road hazard that other seasons do not: ice. Riding a motorcycle in winter is extremely risky when the roads are icy, especially with black ice. Although it is recommended to not ride a motorcycle in the snow, sometimes snow starts to fall as you are riding. If the weather becomes too difficult to drive in, find a safe place to pull over and wait it out.
Watch for distracted and impaired drivers
Holiday celebrations and winter weather conditions tend to bring about a multitude of distractions for drivers and motorcyclists alike. Be aware of drivers who may be experiencing reduced visibility or who are distracted by weather conditions; keep your distance and avoid their blind spots. Be aware of any vehicle driving improperly and steer clear.
Winter and holiday motorcycle riding can be challenging, but you can do your part to ensure your comfort and safety, as well as the safety of others on the road. To brush up on skills and learn the most up-to-date maneuvers for a safe and enjoyable winter ride, register in a RiderCourse at one of many DDS locations or Certified Private Partners at https://dds.georgia.gov/basic-riders-course.
About the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program
The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is a part of the Georgia Department of Driver Services. In addition to regulating motorcycle rider education programs, the GMSP also promotes motorist awareness programs, share the road campaigns, and is focused on highway safety issues affecting Georgia motorcyclists. For more information visit https://dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-license