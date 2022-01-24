Minutes of WCHS January 23, 2022, on Zoom
Present: Lem Arnold, Linda Baker, David Boyle, Lnne Cabe, Jody Carter, Jennie Chandler, Theresa Dorsey, Beverly Foster, Carra/Tony Harris, Rachel Hodgson, Michael Morris, Sharleen Robinson.
Minutes of November meeting were approved as submitted on email.
We still need to fill the offices of recording secretary, and now treasurer.
Treasurer’s Report. Fred Roth, our former treasurer, who passed away in December, left the books in excellent order. His family designated the WCHS for receiving memorial gifts in memory of Fred. We miss him greatly after 30+ years as treasurer and member.
December income = 158.00. Checking balance = $2,455.67
Old business
Newsletter articles. The Winter/Spring Edition is just published and mailed or emailed.
- Queries are welcome. Seeking newsletter volunteer correspondents by neighborhood….
New business
Jody Carter, teacher at LaFayette Middle School, announced a special Trail of Tears recognition as part of his class’s Ham Radio Parks on Air Event. In case of rain, the backup date is Marsh 19.
Planning Programs and Activities for 2022
- January Planning Meeting, Sunday, January 23, 3:00 pm.
- The February 2022 monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, February 27, 3:00 pm on Zoom. In recognition of African-American History Month, the program recent discoveries in Walker County History related to African Americans. The discussion will be led by Ms. Beverly Mitchell Foster, local historian and authority on history in the local African American community. The public is invited to this meeting which will be a joint meeting with the Walker County African American Alumni and Historical Association. On Zoom. The link will be sent by email to members, and it can be found on the Facebook page.
- The March 2022 monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, March 27, 3:00 pm, at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette 30728. It will be a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Come hear about the projects of the student interns, and make a contribution to the scholarship fund or contribute by using the DONATE button on http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/. Applications are being received for 2022-23 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org.
- The April 2022 Walker County Historical Society meeting will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:00 pm, at the Marsh House. The program will be “General John Brown Gordon, Walker County’s Most Famous Son.” Mrs. Connie Forester, who has done considerable research on Mr. Gordon will present the program.
- The May 23, 2021, usually is the mystery tour. Connie Forester is working on permission to visit an old home.
- Sunday, June 26, 3:00 pm, WCHS. Message from Doug Carson today. When in-person meetings resume, I will have a program for you, about the foot chase through Chattanooga Valley after the Great Locomotive Chase. I have information on the whole cast of characters and their routes.
- No meeting in July.
- August— open
- September-open
- October-open *
- November –Annual Business Meeting.
- December – Candlelight Tours.
PROGRAM: Dr. Lynne Cabe, Teaching resources from the Georgia Trail Of Tears Association Traveling Trunk. Dr. Cabe gave an excellent overview of the webpage: gatrailoftears.com/travelingtrunks, from https://www.gatrailoftears.com/
The attenders enjoyed the presentation and had several questions. The resources will continue to expand as the volunteers have time to fill out curriculum for different grade levels.
Meeting adjourned at 3:45 pm
* Other possible topics for meeting in 2022:
- Gordon Lee farms?/? Tour???
- Appalachian Culture and Dialect.
- More Ghost Towns: Guild, Bethel, Pond Springs.
- Travel Meeting: Emery Street School Museum, Dalton
- A day of informal story telling
- Origin of names in the county
- From Doug Carson: For later in the year. I have an additional program on the US Military Signal Corps in Walker County,
Notes by David Boyle