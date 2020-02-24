Held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 6:30-8: pm, Dari Dip Restaurant, LaFayette
An enthusiastic group attended on a cold and snowy night.
Treasurer’s Report $3,371.08 in checking. Contributions were collected.
Minutes of last meeting approved as sent on email.
There was a good time of fellowship, introductions, and sharing of perspectives.
Hakie Shropshire is running for District 3 County Commission as a Democrat and Bobbie McDonald is running in District 1 as a Democrat.
OLD BUSINESS: Thanks to the good group which attended the candidate reception held at the Dari Dip in LaFayette, 5:30-7:30 pm, to meet with folks interested in running as Democrats for any office.
New Business: We are encouraged by the State Party to name a Voter Protection Chair. David Boyle is in conversation with Paige Haney, who is interested in the role. Mike Raspberry had information on serving as a poll watcher during the primary. Some people will sign up.
There is a State Dinner in Atlanta on March 21. We are all invited. A motion by George Rogers (1) and Richard Chadburn (2) passed unanimously to pay the registration for two of our younger members to attend (Will Ingram, Jonathan Cape). If they can register and attend, we will reimburse them. Tickets are $150.00.
Next regular monthly meeting: Thursday, March 19, 6:30 p.m. at Greg’s Restaurant in Chickamauga.
Notes by David Boyle