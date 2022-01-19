Walker County Republicans meet Jan. 18. Guest speakers were Georgia GOP Regional Field Director Trevin McKoy, Republican candidate for U.S. House Georgia 14th District Eric Cunningham and Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture and candidate for U.S. Senate Gary Black.
Walker County Republicans gathered on January 18, 2022, for their monthly general meeting. Chairman Todd Noblitt called the meeting to order, Father David Currie gave the invocation, and Cooper Jacks led the pledge of allegiance to the American flag. Several elected officials were recognized for being in attendance.
The following announcements were made by the chairman: Qualifying will start exactly at 9:00 a.m. on March 7, 2022, and end exactly at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022. The Walker County Republican Party is planning a trip to the Georgia State Capitol. Anyone who needs more information about qualifying or is interested in going to the Capitol should contact the chairman at 706-375-8685.
Treasurer Mary Beth Smith gave a financial report, Bill Browne updated the members on current legislation, Rhonda Jacks provided a handout with information about our scholarship program, and Perry Byars spoke on the importance of "Rule of Law".
Guest speakers were Trevin McKoy, Georgia GOP Regional Field Director, Eric Cunningham, Republican candidate for U.S. House, Georgia 14th District and Gary Black, current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, candidate for U.S. Senate. Comments from party members and the chairman were made before closing with drawings for several door prizes.
The next Walker County Republican Party general monthly meeting will be held on February 15, 2022, at 6:30pm at the Advancing Education Center located at 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707. All Republicans are welcome.