Meeting minutes, Walker County Historical Society, March 22, 2020, 2:30 p.m., Welcome Center, LaFayette, GA
The regular agenda of the meeting was suspended due to the public health crisis. The meeting was scheduled to be a combined meeting with the Marsh House Clayton Bell Scholarship Fund Reception.
Ms. Shelly Knight, 2019-20 Marsh House student intern, a senior at LaFayette High School, presented a progress report on her research project: When did People Come to Walker County and Why? The program was videotaped for later sharing. Only President David Boyle, Ms. Knight, her grandmother, Mrs. Carolyn Summers Knight, and photographer Lem Arnold were present.
Gifts may be made to the Clayton Bell Scholarship Fund by mailing a check to PO Box 722, LaFayette, GA or on the Marsh House website. The program provides $1,000 toward the first year of college for those who win the essay contest and who complete 50 hours of internship activities at the Marsh House Museum during the following academic year. Applications for the 2020-21 school year may be found at Marshhouseoflafayette.org. Applications are accepted from rising seniors at the three Walker County high schools and students at local colleges.
Plans for the April meeting are uncertain. There was a tentative plan to join the UDC for the Confederate Memorial Day commemoration.
Notes by David Boyle