Shirley N. Bryson's books

Ringgold resident Shirley N. Bryson has written three books that are available on Amazon.com, one about the loss of her mother, one about love and creating strong relationships, and one about a pet she and her husband once had.

 Contributed

Ringgold resident Shirley N. Bryson has written three books and has a fourth almost ready to go.

Bryson’s books come from deep in the heart. “There are things I want to share so other people can be helped,” she says. Those things can percolate and grow for a long time before they’re ready for the public.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In