October 17, 2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols, on Zoom: No one connected. and by proxy: Mary McConnell, Sharleen Gribble, (Guest: Stacey Suttle).
October 17, 2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols, on Zoom: No one connected. and by proxy: Mary McConnell, Sharleen Gribble, (Guest: Stacey Suttle).
David Boyle presided. The minutes of September 19 were approved by acclamation.
The Treasurer’s reports were not available, but are inserted here. Balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of September was $17,407.59. Income of $773.90 from Heritage Day. The endowment lost value this quarter and now stands at $42,155.67.
OLD BUSINESS:
Stacey Suttle gave a progress report on the new museum of AA Heritage across the street. He is also completing an inventory of the Marsh House possessions. The building remodel is almost complete. An activity of “Art in the Park” was conducted for public school students.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. One volunteer has worked out to be excellent as a housekeeper. Day Reporting Center volunteers continue to help with the yard.
A few tours are occurring by appointment. Dresses on display for Mother’s Day Tea remain in place.
Building and Grounds: We have found a carpenter. The mulberry tree at the northeast corner fell away from the house. The plan is that most of the good wood will be used by a local woodworker (David Autry) to make furniture or bowls. The wood is drying fast and the first bowls are being made.
Furnishings: We may need to thin some possessions.
Heritage Day. Possibly, we can attach more to the Honeybee Festival and have a smaller open house in September. Good participation by volunteers and income of about $800, but low attendance this year.
Clayton Bell Scholarship Program student interns are being trained as docents when tours are scheduled. Having difficulty getting students to show up.
Friends Renewal. Sharleen Robinson is sending out letters in early November.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Christmas Candlelight Tours will be Saturday, Sunday, 6-8 pm, December 10, 11,17, 18.
Next board meeting: Monday, November 21, 6:00 pm.
Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.