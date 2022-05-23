May 16, 2022, 7:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols, Sharleen Robinson, By Proxy: Mary McConnell and Joan Fowler (proxies to David Boyle).
David Boyle presided. The minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees Meeting for April 18, 2022 were approved unanimously.
The Treasurer’s reports were received. The balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of April was $16,605.72. There was income of $86.99 for tickets for the Mother’s Day Tea. Expenses paid out were $853.19 for interest on the mortgage on the north lot when the property was resold to Walker County and $100 for the Post Office box rental.
OLD BUSINESS:
Mother’s Day Tea. Great participation by volunteers and board, earnings $200+. Possible monthly tea in the works. Also, girls’ school for manners being planned. Delightful cookies furnished by Joan Fowler, Nita Henry, Ellen Svenson Bookhart. Tea and tea service by Connie Forester, serving by Beverly Knight Goodwin and Brenda Stephens in period dress. Victorian dress display and lesson by Tina Rogers Barberee.
May 1, Tree-planting in memory of Marge Craig. Postponed until the fall.
There were questions about not getting the grant from the State Civil War Roundtable due to political shifts and a lack of a full board to vote the award. David will follow up with John Culpepper about any other possibilities.
NEW BUSINESS:
Approval given for use of the Marsh House for the first exhibit at the end of June (25) of the African American Heritage Museum of Walker County if the old Welcome Center space is not fully remodeled.
Connie Forester is in conversation with Maggie Stultz, La Fayette High School Principal about involving high school drama students in a cemetery tour and ghost tour of the house around Halloween. Proceeds from ticket sales to go to the Marsh House.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. One volunteer has worked out to be excellent as a housekeeper.
June 25 Art Exhibit for new African American Museum. Colonial Dames Tour, May 21—including Cemetery. Dresses on display for Mother’s Day Tea will remain until July. The house will be open for tours during the Honeybee Festival, June 4, 10-3:00 if we can find volunteers to staff the tours.
Building and Grounds: Carpenter is supposed to finish the back porch soon. Gutters were recently cleaned and repaired, two were stopped up.
Furnishings: Donation of an Eastlake desk and chair from Marsh-Warthen descendants will arrive on June 2.
Heritage Day—a yard sale of good quality items is planned for September 17.
The Clayton Bell Scholarship Program received 5 applications. Four were accepted: one from La Fayette High, two from Gordon Lee, and one from Ridgeland. The orientation session for them and their families is this Saturday, 4:00 pm. Virginia Rushing is doing a great job coordinating the program.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, June 27, 6:00 pm. At the Marsh House and hybrid on Zoom. One-time change to fourth Monday.